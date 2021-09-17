CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Samuel McKinley: Murderer from Belfast unlawfully at large

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA convicted murderer from Belfast who has absconded from custody on a number of occasions is unlawfully at large again. Samuel McKinley was jailed for life for murdering a man in Southampton in 1996 and is serving his sentence at HMP Maghaberry. The 60-year-old, who is about 5ft 8in and...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Sabina Nessa: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder by police investigating the death of south-east London primary school teacher Sabina Nessa. A 38-year-old man was arrested in East Sussex at about 03:00 BST, in what Scotland Yard described as a "significant development". Ms Nessa's family has been informed of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police: Columbia suspect said girls were ‘flaunting themselves’ after bus stop confrontation

Mark L. Martin, 57, of Columbia was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree harassment, a felony. Police in a news release Thursday said a girl reported Martin trying to lure her into his truck at a bus stop at Hyde Park Avenue and Cooper Drive in south Columbia. The post Police: Columbia suspect said girls were ‘flaunting themselves’ after bus stop confrontation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police reported two traffic infractions between Aug. 24 - Sept. 10, with both citations issued for failure to provide proof of insurance. In addition to the two traffic citations, the following activity was reported. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are...
BELFAST, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belfast#Murder#Crimestoppers#Hmp#The Department Of Justice
fox5dc.com

Special police officer shot, killed while on duty in Southeast DC identified

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Officials with the Metropolitan Police Department say a special officer was shot and killed while on duty in Southeast DC Tuesday night. Around 8:45 p.m., Metropolitan Police were called to the 3300 block of 10th Place SE where a woman was found unconscious and not breathing. Homicide has been called to the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Tattoo
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

How Newark Police Arrested 3 Suspects Using Control Tactics

Police in Newark used arrest and control tactics to safely apprehend three armed suspects in two recent incidents, authorities said.Newark residents Kaseem Callender, 25, and Keon Orr, 22, were arrested in connection with an armed robbery near the North Munn Avenue entrance of the Bradley Court apa…
NEWARK, NJ
Southern Minnesota News

Chauvin to be arraigned for alleged civil rights violation

In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool) @ap.news.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
centralrecorder.com

Brian Laundrie update – Cops say there is ‘possibility’ Gabby Petito’s missing fiancé hurt himself as search continues

FOLLOWING the FBI announcement that remains consistent with Gabby Petito’s description were found in Wyoming, the manhunt for her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, reached new heights. North Port police continued to search the MabryCarlton Reserve for Laundrie on Saturday and Sunday. His family said they picked him up at the reserve...
NORTH PORT, FL
TheDailyBeast

Videos of White Louisiana Troopers Beating Black People Were Hidden for Years, Says Report

Sickening videos of white Louisiana State Police troopers delivering brutal beatings to Black and Latino people were routinely concealed by their bosses—sometimes for years—according to the Associated Press. An AP investigation uncovered at least a dozen cases over the past 10 years in which troopers are said to have “ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame, and impeded efforts to root out misconduct.” In one example, the AP reports that a white trooper can be seen slamming a flashlight into a Black man 18 times—breaking the man’s jaw and his ribs—but the footage was reportedly mislabeled and wasn’t looked at for 536 days after the event. Col. Lamar Davis, the state police superintendent, said the agency had recently overhauled its excessive force policies. “No instance of excessive force is acceptable,” he said, “and when the department learns of such misconduct, an immediate review is launched leading to administrative and/or potential criminal investigations.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Voice

Newark Stabbing Suspect Sought By Police

Police are seeking the public's help locating a woman they say stabbed another woman in Newark last week.Officers responding to Riverview Court around 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 13 discovered a woman who said she had been stabbed with a knife by a woman she knew following an altercation, according to Newar…
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy