New COVID-19 data shows increase in cases amongst kids

COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly in K-12 schools in the state of Michigan as the school year and in-person learning resumes.

The recent data published on September 14th by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services show that those primarily impacted are kids and teens ages 10-19, with a 38% jump in new infections.

Then the second-largest jump was followed by ages 0-9 with a 10% increase in new infection cases over the last seven days.

Pediatricians at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor say the vaccine is safe and effective.

"Parents should consider getting their kids vaccinated for the purposes of protecting their child but also to help prevent the spread," said C.S. Mott Children's Hospital Pediatrician Dr. Alanna Nzoma during a Facebook Live Q&A.

But some parents we caught up with today are for and some are against the vaccine for their kids.

Robin Warmack has a 4-year-old son and says she's going to wait when the vaccine is approved.

"I am not at a place especially with all that is going on the FDA says something today. Next week it might be something else. There is too much confusion until I see some consistency. Maybe. I am just not comfortable putting the vaccine into my son. It's not something I am ready for at all," she says.

But Alyssa Avila, a mother of a ten-month-old, says when the vaccine does become available for her son, she will get it.

"I think it's important, especially for him from spreading it to other kids," she says.

According to the recent report, virus cases are higher in districts with no mask policy. At the same time, most children who will get COVID-19 will only have mild symptoms.

Children can still have severe health outcomes from COVID-19. But the good news is pediatric cases in the state of Michigan remain low and the state says there have only been 16 COVID-19 related deaths in those ages 12-19 through the entire pandemic.

However, pediatric infectious disease physician at C.S. Mott Children's hospital in Ann Arbor, Dr. Elizabeth Lloyd, says those with allergies should not get the vaccine.

"The only people that shouldn't get the vaccine are who have a known allergy, either a severe allergy like anaphylaxis or have had kind of an immediate allergic reaction to a component of the vaccine," she says.

And back to Robin, she says, "Do your research. I am just one of those people that isn't going to tell you that you should do it or not do it do Just do your research. And what is comfortable everyone lives different lifestyles that do different things. So just do your research."

If you have questions about the vaccine for your kids, consult your doctor or pediatrician.