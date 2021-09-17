IFAW able to rescue 2 of 4 dolphins that stranded in Brewster

So I was kayak fishing in the everglades (Flamingo) with a friend, and there were manatees everywhere. At some point this huge manatee comes out for air, sees me, turns towards me and goes down. Suddenly I see this big volume of water coming straight at me. I couldn't really see what it was because everything happened so fast and I was trying to keep my balance, but whatever it was felt big and I didn't see any fins. I though whatever it was probably didn't want me there, so I took off full speed. Then heard it behind me a second time and my friend told he saw something fallowing me, but he also didn't see any fins.

ANIMALS ・ 12 HOURS AGO