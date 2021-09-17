IFAW able to rescue 2 of 4 dolphins that stranded in Brewster
BREWSTER – The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) Marine Mammal Rescue & Research team deployed Friday afternoon to respond to the stranding of four common dolphins off Point of Rocks in Brewster. It was an outgoing tide, and when they arrived on site, two of the animals had died. One was collected for necropsy […] The post IFAW able to rescue 2 of 4 dolphins that stranded in Brewster appeared first on CapeCod.com.capecoddaily.com
Comments / 0