That old Kmart at Monaco and Evans is finally being demolished. Here’s what will be built on the lot

denverite.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new grouping of residential buildings called Edera at Highline is expected to begin construction at the site of the old Kmart at S. Monaco Parkway and Evans Avenue in late 2021. The first phase of construction will include 287 apartments in six three-story buildings, which the company said will be built like townhomes. They will also have ground floor garages.

