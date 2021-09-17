Tropical Storm Odette Forms off the VA Coast

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Sam continues to rapidly intensify as it moves northwest through the tropical Atlantic towards the Leeward Islands. It is a small storm but is moving through ideal conditions to continue to intensify, becoming a major hurricane over the weekend. It will continue to move west-northwest and be passing north of the Leeward Islands by the middle of next week. At that time the forecasts are in good agreement that it will turn north and increase speed, staying over the Atlantic. Given that this turn occurs after day 5 and until then it will be a major...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO