CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tropical Storm Odette Forms off the VA Coast

By Al Lewis
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tropical Storm Odette has formd off the U.S. Mid-Atlantic Coast. It's forecast to become post-tropical by Saturday night South of Atlantic Canada.

wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Tracking The Tropics: Hurricane Sam Continues To Intensify

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Sam continues to rapidly intensify as it moves northwest through the tropical Atlantic towards the Leeward Islands. It is a small storm but is moving through ideal conditions to continue to intensify, becoming a major hurricane over the weekend. It will continue to move west-northwest and be passing north of the Leeward Islands by the middle of next week. At that time the forecasts are in good agreement that it will turn north and increase speed, staying over the Atlantic. Given that this turn occurs after day 5 and until then it will be a major...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Hurricane Sam strengthens into "major" Category 3 storm

Hurricane Sam has developed into a "major" Category 3 storm with the possibility to grow stronger in the coming days, the National Hurricane Center said in a public advisory Saturday. The "small but dangerous" hurricane is one of the earliest 18th named storms to form, beaten only by last season, which was the most active hurricane season on record.
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Hurricane Sam intensifies into Category 4 storm in Atlantic Ocean

Far from land, Hurricane Sam strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for Sam, which was about 990 miles (1,595 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea on Saturday night. It was moving west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Massachusetts State
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy