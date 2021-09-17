CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer COVID booster shot still up in the air: The latest on eligibility after an FDA vote

By Clifford Colby
CNET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. During a Food and Drug Administration committee meeting today, the advisory panel voted against recommending the Pfizer booster be administered to the general public. However, the panel did recommend to create a plan to administer boosters to those 65 and older, as well as individuals at a higher risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms. The FDA is expected to make a decision next week.

