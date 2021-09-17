CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Misfits Market Looks to Continue Reducing Food Waste, Grocery Bills After Fundraise

Grocery delivery provider Misfits Market is working to reduce food waste along with the shopping bill. After closing a $225 Series C-1 fundraise, CEO and founder Abhi Ramesh joined Cheddar to talk about how his company is able to lower grocery bills from 20 to 40 percent through its food rescue program, where items, like slightly damaged or oddly shaped produce for example, that would be passed on by the typical brick-and-mortar operators are purchased by Misfits and resold at competitive prices.

cheddar.com

Supply Chain Shortages Impacting Holiday Shopping

Due to the supply chain shortages, shipping container delays, and staffing struggles, experts are warning that if you're looking to purchase any gifts or holiday pickups you may want to start your holiday shopping sooner than later. Senior Business Correspondent at AXIOS Media Jenifer Kingson, joined Cheddar to discuss more.
TheSpoon

The Week in Food Tech Funding: Olio Continues Food Waste’s Hot Streak

Food waste reduction is a hot investment space and one of the most active investor segments within the broader category in surplus food marketplaces. And last week food waste kept on trucking as Olio, perhaps the most well-known of the share-your-food app startups, announced a $43 million Series B investment. Cofounder Tessa Clarke describes the funding as transformational via this Medium post and explains the three ways she sees funding being put to use:
pymnts

Today in Restaurant and Grocery Tech: Kroger Teams with Instacart for Speedy C-Store Delivery; Misfits Market Valuation Skyrockets

Today in restaurant and grocery tech news, Kroger announces 30-minute convenience delivery in partnership with Instacart, and Misfits Market’s valuation soars to $2 billion. Plus, IGA President and CEO John Ross tells PYMNTS how grocers are adapting to supply chain shortages plaguing the industry today. Grocery giant Kroger announced on...
BoardingArea

SWISS Selling Discounted Mystery Meals To Reduce Food Waste

Suffice it to say that airlines waste a lot of food. When airlines have buy on board menus, they can never accurately predict exactly how much people will order on a particular flight. For drinks and packaged snacks this isn’t an issue, since those can be resold in the future. However, it creates a real problem for fresh food items, which could be wasted. SWISS is now running a creative trial to address this.
progressivegrocer.com

Making Grocery Shopping With Food Allergies Easier

In an effort to make grocery shopping easier and safer for the many consumers suffering from food allergies, Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) has partnered with Label Insight to provide these shoppers with more transparent food product information. Label Insight, a NielsenIQ company that powers product attribute-driven growth across...
WTOP

Why are your grocery bills continuing to rise?

If you’ve wondered why food prices go up every time you go to the grocery store, you’re not alone. Between labor shortages, supply issues and weather- and pandemic-related slowdowns, it’s getting harder for many Americans to keep food on the table. To talk about ongoing challenges in the U.S. food...
Discover Mag

Healthy Food Decisions Can Start at the Grocery Checkout

(Inside Science) — It doesn't take much to nudge people into making healthier choices at the grocery store -- just removing confectionery and other unhealthy products from checkouts and the ends of nearby aisles and placing fruit and vegetables near store entrances have a real impact on what people buy. That's the key finding from a new study published last week in the journal PLOS Medicine.
Shropshire Star

Efforts to reduce plastic grocery packaging harmed by Covid

Retailers and recycling charities have said shopper demand for items without plastic wrapping declined after the pandemic hit. The pandemic has “knocked back” efforts to reduce plastic food packaging, retailers and recycling charities have said. Industry experts have said customers moved away from unpackaged produce because of the virus and...
West Hawaii Today

Edible landscapes to reduce food bills

Looking for a way to save on food bills? Then plant vegetables. For many backyard vegetable gardeners on the mainland, spring means the beginning of their gardening efforts. However, this is Hawaii so we can plant our vegetables anytime depending upon the microclimate. There are many vegetable gardening activities for the entire year.
futuretravelexperience.com

SWISS trials new concept to reduce food waste on board

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is trialling the possibility of offering its customers unsold fresh food items inflight at reduced prices, in a bid to minimise waste. The airline has teamed up with app platform “Too Good To Go” to trial the initiative throughout August and September on the last flights of the day from Geneva on SWISS’s European network.
Allrecipes.com

How to Reduce Your Grocery Bill for Good

Even if you're shopping sales and buying in bulk, the cost of groceries can easily add up. While no one wants to hear that they're likely spending more than necessary at the supermarket, the good news is that there are measures you can take to cut your grocery bill. Follow...
