Misfits Market Looks to Continue Reducing Food Waste, Grocery Bills After Fundraise

Suffice it to say that airlines waste a lot of food. When airlines have buy on board menus, they can never accurately predict exactly how much people will order on a particular flight. For drinks and packaged snacks this isn’t an issue, since those can be resold in the future. However, it creates a real problem for fresh food items, which could be wasted. SWISS is now running a creative trial to address this.

ADVOCACY ・ 11 DAYS AGO