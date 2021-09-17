Misfits Market Looks to Continue Reducing Food Waste, Grocery Bills After Fundraise
Grocery delivery provider Misfits Market is working to reduce food waste along with the shopping bill. After closing a $225 Series C-1 fundraise, CEO and founder Abhi Ramesh joined Cheddar to talk about how his company is able to lower grocery bills from 20 to 40 percent through its food rescue program, where items, like slightly damaged or oddly shaped produce for example, that would be passed on by the typical brick-and-mortar operators are purchased by Misfits and resold at competitive prices.
