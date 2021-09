SmartAsset™, a company with a mission to empower people to make smart financial decisions, recently released a list showing the best places where you can get the most for your money, namely stretching your social security in Arizona. Yavapai County, AZ was listed as the number 4 spot on the list showing the average cost of living to be $20,997 and average annual social security to be $21,382. SmartAsset released its 7th annual study on the places where Social Security income lasts longest in September and compares Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO