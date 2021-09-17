WATCH: Attorney explains Brian Laundrie's legal options in Gabby Petito case
Attorney and legal expert Jesse Weber joins News 12 to discuss the legal options for Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito who is considered a person of interest and has remained silent on her disappearance.
