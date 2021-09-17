CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

WATCH: Attorney explains Brian Laundrie's legal options in Gabby Petito case

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39w8dE_0bzhIdgH00

Attorney and legal expert Jesse Weber joins News 12 to discuss the legal options for Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito who is considered a person of interest and has remained silent on her disappearance.

MORE : Who is Brian Laundrie? A look at Gabby Petitio's fiancé and person of interest in her case
MORE: Live updates on the case of missing Blue Point native Gabby Petito
MORE : The Gabby Petito case - What we know so far

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Gabby Petito had ‘full-blown fight with aggressive Brian Laundrie at restaurant hours before she was last seen’

BRIAN Laundrie was reportedly involved in an explosive argument with a waitress at a Wyoming restaurant on the day that Gabby Petito is believed to have last been seen alive. Nina Celie Angelo, of New Orleans, said she had been visiting the state with her boyfriend on August 27 when they stopped for lunch at Merry Piglets, a Tex-Mex restaurant in Jackson Hole between 1 and 2pm.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Person Of Interest#Blue Point
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Family’s lawyer casts doubt on ‘incident’ with father at Laundrie’s home before missing report

New details have further illuminated what’s known about the disappearance of Gabby Petito, a YouTuber from Florida who did not return from a cross-country van trip in August with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who police have labeled a person of interest in the case.A day before her family reported her missing, Ms Petito’s father Joseph was involved in a “public service” incident at Laundrie’s home, where he and Gabby lived with Laundrie’s parents, according to heavily redacted police documents reported by Fox News.The records, which are largely obscured due to the ongoing investigation, do not indicate the reason for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie's Family Breaks Silence On Gabby Petito's Death, Vlogger's Uncle Fires Back Accusing Law Firm Representing 'Person Of Interest' Of Being 'Complicit' With Alleged 'Cover-Up'

Gabby Petito's uncle is firing back at the law firm representing Brian Laundrie's family, accusing their attorney of being "as guilty and complicit" in what he calls a "massive cover-up." Article continues below advertisement. Steve Petito shot off an angry response after Steven Bertolino released a statement on behalf of...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie’s Neighbors Describe His Return with Van, His Family’s Ensuing Days

On Wednesday (September 22nd), neighbors of Gabby Petito’s fiance Brian Laundrie shared details about his now-infamous return home in his van. During their interview with Fox News’ The Story, William and Charlene Guthrie stated that the family of Gabby Petito’s fiance appeared to go camping after Laundrie returned from Wyoming without the missing 22-year-old woman.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Man Heard Gabby Petito Ask Brian Laundrie 'Why Do You Have to Be So Mean?' During Dispute

A man who witnessed the Aug. 12 argument between Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie in Moab, Utah, told police at the time that "something seemed off." According to a recently released written statement, the witness, identified only as Chris, told Moab police he was outside the Moonflower Community Cooperative near Arches National Park when he saw the couple in the middle of "some sort of dispute," KSTU reports.
MOAB, UT
ABC News

Gabby Petito case example of 'missing white woman syndrome,' experts say

In the two weeks since Gabby Petito went missing while on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, her story has gained national attention. Petito's case has made news headlines and gone viral online, with people everywhere trying to find clues and solve the case themselves. Adding to the intrigue in Petito's case is the large social media footprint she left behind as she documented her travels cross-country with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

News 12

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy