CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Honey Market Size, Revenue Share, Major Players, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2020-2028

bostonnews.net
 9 days ago

The global honey market held a staggering market valuation of USD 9.23 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a robust CAGR of 8.5% over the projected period. The rising consumer focus on health & nutrition, growing preferences for low-calorie and low-fat foods & beverages, and the escalating demand for honey worldwide for its effectiveness against cough and cold, immunity-boosting capability, lower GI value than sugar, are the factors indispensable for the global honey market growth. Honey contains essential nutrients and minerals, including iron, calcium, magnesium, and potassium and comprises monosaccharides like fructose (40%) and glucose (30%). Although honey is high in fructose, it has a relatively lower glycemic index (GI) value than sugar, which makes it a healthier and more wholesome sugar substitute for diabetic people.

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
bostonnews.net

North America Hand Sanitiser Market to be Driven by the Rising Awareness about Hygiene and Sanitation in the continent in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'North America Hand Sanitiser Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the north America hand sanitiser market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, formulation, distribution channel, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Airport Management Software Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | Edge-Airport, Ikusi, SITA

The latest independent research document on Global Airport Management Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Airport Management Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Airport Management Software market report advocates analysis of Zamar Aero Solutions, LPT Airport Software, TAV Technology, Esp Global Services, Intersystems, Edge-Airport, Ikusi, SITA, ISO Gruppe, Damarel & ICTS Europe System.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Sprocket Emerging Trends in Market by 2027 with top companies market shares

Reports and Data recently published the global Sprocket Market research report which provides a detailed overview of the Sprocket's present dynamics, size, development, revenue growth, and industry outlook. The study provides a comprehensive overview of statistics, estimates, industry growth rates, top firms, demand, sales forecasts, and business expansion strategies implemented by the's leading manufacturers. The research report on the Sprocket includes an in-depth analysis of the's growth drivers and restraints on a regional and global scale. The research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the's challenges, vulnerabilities, and growth prospects over the forecast period, as well as key opportunities to assist clients and readers in developing successful business expansion strategies.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The Global Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities, prospects, and enables the readers to formulate strategic plans. The report also provides insightful data about the market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features influencing market growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional segmentation. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Share Analysis#Major Players#Growth Analysis#Cagr#Dabur India Ltd#Barkman Honey Llc#Capilano Honey Ltd#Dutch Gold Honey Inc#New Zealand Honey Co#Usd Billion
bostonnews.net

Ventilator Components Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

The Global Ventilator Components Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Ventilator Components market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities, prospects, and enables the readers to formulate strategic plans. The report also provides insightful data about the market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features influencing market growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional segmentation. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Smart Cities Market May Set Epic Growth Story with CISCO Systems, IBM, GE

Latest published market study on Global Smart Cities Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Smart Cities space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are CISCO Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, General Electric (GE) and Schneider Electric.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Immune Health Supplements Market May Set New Growth Story | NOW Foods, Nutramax Laboratories, Alticor, Bio-Tech Pharmacal

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Immune Health Supplements Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Immune Health Supplements market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Biopharma Buffer Market 2021-2027: Global Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, And Forecasts | Key Players: Avantor, Alfa Aesar, Merck, Lonza, Bio-Rad, GE Healthcare, Promega Corporation, Hamilton Company, XZL BIO-TECHNOLOGY

The Biopharma Buffer market research goes into great detail about historical, recent, and present market trends. Furthermore, the segmentation covers market share/ranking analysis of key companies, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-by-country analysis for each region covered, and the full supply chain dynamics. This comprehensive report provides a concise analysis of regional forecasts, market size, and revenue estimates for the industry. The research also highlights the major difficulties and growth trends faced by leading manufacturers in the market's dynamic competitive spectrum.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
bostonnews.net

Consumer Genomics Market To Reach USD 6.58 Billion By 2027 With CAGR of 20.1% | Reports and Data

Growth in genetic applications and reduction in the cost of sequencing is driving the market for consumer genomics. The global Consumer Genomics market is forecast to reach USD 6.58 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand for in-depth knowledge of consumer's ancestry and a reduction in the price of genetic procedures are boosting the growth of the market.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Veterinary Software Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

Increasing companion ownership of animals, increasing spending on animal welfare, increasing product creativity and software integration are driving the demand for the market. The Global Veterinary Software Market is projected to reach USD 771.6 million in 2027. A major driving force behind the development of this market is an increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases. The increased prevalence of animal health diagnosis and monitoring services caused demand, which is anticipated to boost market growth during the forecast period.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Paper Pigments Market Is Expected To Grow USD 20.43 Billion By 2026 Says Reports And Data

The current analysis of Reports and Data, the paper pigments are fine and inorganic particles used as fillers and coatings in papermaking. The global paper pigments market was valued at USD 13.29 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 20.43 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5 percent. The paper pigments are used to color and fill the paper. These pigments are also used in high-quality label papers; premium white coated board, thin printing papers, high-speed inkjet papers, and specialties like tipping papers.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Dental Lasers Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2028 | Reports And Data

The global dental lasers market size is expected to reach USD 345.1 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The major market revenue growth driving factors are growing cases of dental disorders, rising geriatric population, surging awareness about oral hygiene, and growing preferences for minimally invasive dental surgeries. Rising adoption of laser dentistry, increasing applications of dental lasers in cosmetic dentistry, emergence of technologically advanced dental diagnostics, and increasing healthcare spending are other key factors accountable for the growth of the global dental lasers market in the near future.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Market Trend, Growing at 4.2%.CAGR to Hit USD 371.8 Million by 2027 | Reports And Data

The global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) market was valued at USD 267.1 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 371.8 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 4.2%. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation is a treatment provided for COVID-19, cardiac and respiratory diseases. Increasing the prevalence of target diseases (such as COVID-19, cardiovascular diseases and respiratory diseases), technological advancements, and increasing extracorporeal membrane oxygenation centers across the globe are some of the factors driving the market growth. It is estimated that in the U.S., approximately 1,055,000 individuals will have coronary diseases, including 720,000 new and 335,000 recurrent coronary events. The number of artificial respiration via the help of the device in a developed nation such as the U.S. from the past decade is constantly on rise. With rising technological innovations improved survival rate with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation is another major factor that supports the spread of the adoption of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in case of medical emergencies such as COVID-19 cases. In South Korea it has been observed that the inpatient with Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation therapy for respiratory failure had improved survival rate from 30.8% to 35.9%.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Fiber Optics Market Applications, Types, Product, Report, Opportunity, Trend, Size, Growth, Top Key Players and Industry Analysis 2027

Fiber Optics Market Size – USD 4.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.9%, Market Trends – Increasing 5G deployment globally. The latest market intelligence study on the Fiber Optics market brings in the best of both qualitative and quantitative assessment techniques to explore the Fiber Optics market size, share, and status of the Fiber Optics market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The extensive examination of the global business environment provides a detailed analysis of the key driving forces and challenges with the aim to give the stakeholders, business owners, and filed marketing executives a competitive advantage over others. The study further probes into prominent challenges, technology advancements, current trends and lucrative avenues often considered as the boosting elements for the Fiber Optics market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the non-woven textile for composites market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the non-woven textile for composites market is expected to reach $4.0 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.7%. In this market, non-crimp textile is the largest segment by product type, whereas wind energy is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth of end use industries.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Action Camera Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2028

The global action camera market size is expected to reach USD 4372.7 Million In 2028 and register a steady CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors such as rapid advancements in the consumer electronics sector, rising demand for smart devices and gadgets of compact size, easy portability and versatility, rising disposable income, and increasing popularity of action cameras across the globe are driving global market revenue growth.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Bone Conduction Devices Market 2021 Global Analysis by Key Players - AfterShokz, Cochlear Ltd., Damson, GN Store Nord AS, Medtronic Plc, Panasonic Corp., Sivantos Pte. Ltd, Sonova Holding AG, Starkey Laboratories Inc.

The increasing demand of hearing aid devices and growing patients of hearing loss in geriatric population are the factors which are driving the growth of Bone Conduction Devices market. Furthermore, increasing research and development in manufacturing advance products will be anticipating the growth of market in forecasted period. For instance: in September 2019, MED-EL Medical Electronics launched BONERIDGE BCI 602. This new product is an upgraded version of bone conduction implant which is usable with the current and all the upcoming SAMBA audio devices.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Research Report Including Top Key Players, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2028

The global deep learning chip market is expected to reach a market size of USD 27.75 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing quantum computing adoption is expected to drive global deep learning chip market growth to a significant extent during the forecast period. Rising implementation of deep learning chips for robotics is expected to further propel global deep learning chip market growth. Increasing investment in Artificial Intelligence startups is projected to continue to support growth of the global deep learning chip market going ahead.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Concrete Surface Retarders Market Size, Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Trends & Factor Analysis, 2021-2028

The global concrete surface retarders market is forecast to reach USD 105.8 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Retarders for concrete surfaces are used to delay the initial setting time of the concrete up to an hour. They are generally used in the hot weather conditions to counter the rapid hardening due to high temperature, thus allowing them time for mixing, transporting, and placing. Retarders also act as water reducers. The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization will also drive the demand for concrete surface retarders during the forecast period. The increasing upcoming commercial, industrial, and residential projects will contribute to the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.
CONSTRUCTION
bostonnews.net

Functional Food Ingredients Market Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Functional Food Ingredients Market was valued at USD 68.45 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 113.01 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%. Functional foods offer enhanced benefits beyond their fundamental nutritional value. They encompass an extensive range of products. Some products are generated around a ingredient, for example, foods containing probiotics, prebiotics, or plant stanols and sterols. Other foodstuffs or drinks can be fortified with a nutrient that would not usually be present to any great extent (for instance, folic acid fortified bread or breakfast cereals).
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy