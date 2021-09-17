Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils Market Size, Revenue Share, Drivers, Trends Analysis, 2020-2026

The global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) market was valued at USD 267.1 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 371.8 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 4.2%. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation is a treatment provided for COVID-19, cardiac and respiratory diseases. Increasing the prevalence of target diseases (such as COVID-19, cardiovascular diseases and respiratory diseases), technological advancements, and increasing extracorporeal membrane oxygenation centers across the globe are some of the factors driving the market growth. It is estimated that in the U.S., approximately 1,055,000 individuals will have coronary diseases, including 720,000 new and 335,000 recurrent coronary events. The number of artificial respiration via the help of the device in a developed nation such as the U.S. from the past decade is constantly on rise. With rising technological innovations improved survival rate with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation is another major factor that supports the spread of the adoption of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in case of medical emergencies such as COVID-19 cases. In South Korea it has been observed that the inpatient with Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation therapy for respiratory failure had improved survival rate from 30.8% to 35.9%.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO