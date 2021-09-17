CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils Market Size, Revenue Share, Drivers, Trends Analysis, 2020-2026

bostonnews.net
 9 days ago

The global Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils market is expected to reach USD 23.14 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Pomegranate can act as a potential nutraceutical which can provide medical and health benefits, including prevention and treatment of a disease. Pomegranate contains agents like polyphenolic flavonoids, which deploy actions well conducive to good oral health; precisely in relation to gingivitis development. Pomegranate juice has the highest antioxidant potency composite index among beverages like Red wine, Blueberry juice, Acaii juice and Orange juice to name a few; and the antioxidant activity was at least 20% superior to any other beverages.

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
bostonnews.net

North America Hand Sanitiser Market to be Driven by the Rising Awareness about Hygiene and Sanitation in the continent in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'North America Hand Sanitiser Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the north America hand sanitiser market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, formulation, distribution channel, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The Global Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Video-Guided Pericardial Access Device market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities, prospects, and enables the readers to formulate strategic plans. The report also provides insightful data about the market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features influencing market growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional segmentation. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Hyperimmune Globulins Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

The Global Hyperimmune Globulins Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Hyperimmune Globulins market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities, prospects, and enables the readers to formulate strategic plans. The report also provides insightful data about the market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features influencing market growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional segmentation. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Airport Management Software Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | Edge-Airport, Ikusi, SITA

The latest independent research document on Global Airport Management Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Airport Management Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Airport Management Software market report advocates analysis of Zamar Aero Solutions, LPT Airport Software, TAV Technology, Esp Global Services, Intersystems, Edge-Airport, Ikusi, SITA, ISO Gruppe, Damarel & ICTS Europe System.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Market Research#Trends Analysis#Reports And Data#Polyphenolic Flavonoids#Red#Pom Wonderful Llc#The Minute Maid Company#Tropicana Products Inc#Grante Llc#Orumnarin P J S Co#Ruby Fresh Inc#Simonian Fruit Co#Aarvee Farm Products#Pomegranate Type#Usd Million#Cagr#The Super Fruit#Asia Pacific#Nppo
bostonnews.net

Direct Marketing Services Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | OgilvyOne, Merkle, Harland Clarke

The Latest Released Direct Marketing Services market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Direct Marketing Services market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Direct Marketing Services market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Rapp, Epsilon, Wunderman, FCB, Acxiom, Harte-Hanks Direct, OgilvyOne, Merkle, Harland Clarke Corp, MRM//McCann, DigitasLBi, Aimia, SourceLink, BBDO, SapientNitro & Leo Burnett.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Immune Health Supplements Market May Set New Growth Story | NOW Foods, Nutramax Laboratories, Alticor, Bio-Tech Pharmacal

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Immune Health Supplements Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Immune Health Supplements market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Coin Collecting Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Great Collections, Heritage Auctions, NumisBids

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Coin Collecting Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Coin Collecting Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Coin Collecting Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Cloud Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2020-2026

The Global Cloud Virtual Private Network (VPN) market is expected to grow from USD 2.77 Billion in 2019 to USD 8.78 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2019 to 2026. The rising adoption of it is seen through an increase in demand for technologies or virtual appliances networking, application delivery, and security products and services.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
bostonnews.net

8K Technology Market Research Report Including Top Key Players, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2028

The global 8K technology market is expected to reach a market size of USD 117.55 Billion by 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for high-resolution television experience is among some other key factors driving growth of the global 8K technology market currently, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Growing availability of various products to empower 8K content creation is expected to further propel global 8K technology market growth. Increasing research & development activities for advancements in display technology is also expected to boost market growth going forward.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Isononanoic Acid Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Isononanoic Acid Market is projected to reach USD 350.9 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of usage of Isononanoic Acid in fragrance & flavor intensifying applications, and extensive growth of the overall cosmetic & personal care industries, and proliferating usage of food-flavoring agents. Huge demand for the personal care industries specializing the fragrance & skin care products, and a sudden enormous lift in the growth of the personal care & food-flavoring products, have substantially propelled the overall Isononanoic Acid market growth and expected to add to the market share predominantly in the forthcoming years.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the non-woven textile for composites market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the non-woven textile for composites market is expected to reach $4.0 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.7%. In this market, non-crimp textile is the largest segment by product type, whereas wind energy is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth of end use industries.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

5G Millimeter Wave Repeater Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2027

The growing popularity of connected cars has been resulting in rapid adoption of 5G millimeter wave repeater globally in automobile industry. For instance, in 2021, leading provider of 5G millimeter wave technology, Movandi announced a successful demonstration of Movandi BeamXR powered mmWave repeater inside a car, for seamless 5G ultra-wideband coverage and cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) communications.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Programmable Materials Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Key Players, Applications, Types, Product and Industry Analysis 2028

A conscious effort is made by the subject matter experts to analyse how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while the others fail to do so makes the research interesting. A quick review of the realistic competitors makes the overall study a lot more interesting. Opportunities that are helping product owners' size up their business further add value to the overall study.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Concrete Surface Retarders Market Size, Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Trends & Factor Analysis, 2021-2028

The global concrete surface retarders market is forecast to reach USD 105.8 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Retarders for concrete surfaces are used to delay the initial setting time of the concrete up to an hour. They are generally used in the hot weather conditions to counter the rapid hardening due to high temperature, thus allowing them time for mixing, transporting, and placing. Retarders also act as water reducers. The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization will also drive the demand for concrete surface retarders during the forecast period. The increasing upcoming commercial, industrial, and residential projects will contribute to the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.
CONSTRUCTION
bostonnews.net

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Market Trend, Growing at 4.2%.CAGR to Hit USD 371.8 Million by 2027 | Reports And Data

The global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) market was valued at USD 267.1 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 371.8 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 4.2%. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation is a treatment provided for COVID-19, cardiac and respiratory diseases. Increasing the prevalence of target diseases (such as COVID-19, cardiovascular diseases and respiratory diseases), technological advancements, and increasing extracorporeal membrane oxygenation centers across the globe are some of the factors driving the market growth. It is estimated that in the U.S., approximately 1,055,000 individuals will have coronary diseases, including 720,000 new and 335,000 recurrent coronary events. The number of artificial respiration via the help of the device in a developed nation such as the U.S. from the past decade is constantly on rise. With rising technological innovations improved survival rate with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation is another major factor that supports the spread of the adoption of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in case of medical emergencies such as COVID-19 cases. In South Korea it has been observed that the inpatient with Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation therapy for respiratory failure had improved survival rate from 30.8% to 35.9%.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Consumer Genomics Market To Reach USD 6.58 Billion By 2027 With CAGR of 20.1% | Reports and Data

Growth in genetic applications and reduction in the cost of sequencing is driving the market for consumer genomics. The global Consumer Genomics market is forecast to reach USD 6.58 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand for in-depth knowledge of consumer's ancestry and a reduction in the price of genetic procedures are boosting the growth of the market.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Veterinary Software Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

Increasing companion ownership of animals, increasing spending on animal welfare, increasing product creativity and software integration are driving the demand for the market. The Global Veterinary Software Market is projected to reach USD 771.6 million in 2027. A major driving force behind the development of this market is an increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases. The increased prevalence of animal health diagnosis and monitoring services caused demand, which is anticipated to boost market growth during the forecast period.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Paper Pigments Market Is Expected To Grow USD 20.43 Billion By 2026 Says Reports And Data

The current analysis of Reports and Data, the paper pigments are fine and inorganic particles used as fillers and coatings in papermaking. The global paper pigments market was valued at USD 13.29 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 20.43 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5 percent. The paper pigments are used to color and fill the paper. These pigments are also used in high-quality label papers; premium white coated board, thin printing papers, high-speed inkjet papers, and specialties like tipping papers.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Social Media Analytics Software Market is Booming Worldwide | IBM, Oracle, Salesforce

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Social Media Analytics Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Social Media Analytics Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Social Media Analytics Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Health Condition Management App Market is Booming Worldwide | Abbott Laboratories, Casenet, Pfizer

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Health Condition Management App Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Health Condition Management App Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Health Condition Management App Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy