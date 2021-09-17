CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Week 2: Saints Final Injury Report

By John Hendrix
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AssR0_0bzhIC2m00

The Saints will be shorthanded in more ways than one on Sunday when they take on the Panthers, as five players were ruled out of action.

The Saints will be a little lighter when it comes to their Week 2 NFC South matchup against the Panthers. Thursday's injury report saw nine players listed on it, and five of them have been ruled out for Sunday. Here's how it looks.

OUT: Erik McCoy (calf), Chase Hansen (groin), Pete Werner (hamstring), Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Kwon Alexander (elbow)

QUESTIONABLE: Marshon Lattimore (hand), Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee), P.J. Williams (back)

View the original article to see embedded media.

Sean Payton revealed on Friday morning that Lattimore will be a game-time decision. He mentioned that these type of injuries depend on the specific nature of it, and they'll gauge his progress in practice. Both Alexander and Davenport went on injured reserve, with them missing at least three games.

NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill reported that Alexander, Gardner-Johnson, Werner, Kpassagnon, Davenport, and McCoy were not practicing on Friday.

Meanwhile, some coaches who tested positive for COVID-19 several days ago will not be in the mix for the game. Per the team announcement, Jim Chaney (offensive analyst), Declan Doyle (offensive assistant), Phil Galiano (assistant special teams), Curtis Johnson (senior offensive assistant/wide receivers), Brendan Nugent (offensive line), Dan Roushar (run game coordinator/tight ends) and Joel Thomas (running backs). Johnson’s, Nugent’s, Roushar’s and Thomas’s responsibilities will be divided among the offensive staff.

Read More Saints News

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Taysom Hill is a sign that Sean Payton is losing his edge

The Buccaneers won’t be lucky enough to face Taysom Hill as a starter in 2021. “Jack of all trades, master of none.” There isn’t a better way to sum up Buccaneers opponent Taysom Hill. Hill is one of the most versatile players in the NFL, at least in his usage, but it is more than fair to say he is not a master in the NFL.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Chaney
Person
Tanoh Kpassagnon
ClutchPoints

3 best Josh Gordon landing spots after NFL reinstatement

The NFL season is officially underway and a new free-agent wide receiver has hit the market. According to Adam Schefter, Josh Gordon has completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and could be reinstated soon. Of course, Gordon must await approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before a team can sign the veteran receiver.
NFL
FanSided

Saints Game Today: Saints vs. Packers injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 1 NFL game

The following Saints players have been ruled out for today’s game vs. Green Bay:. The Saints are thin enough as it is at cornerback so seeing Marshon Lattimore on the injury report didn’t help fans’ blood pressure, as this team needs all the help they can get against Aaron Rodgers. Lattimore is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers vs. Saints Pregame Report - Week 1

It's go time, folks. Sunday sees the rest of the 30 NFL teams going at it in an early bid to establish dominance in Week 1. The Saints will take on the Packers as America's Game of the Week on FOX, which will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Panthers#Neworleans#Saints News Report#Team Outbreak#Kenny Stills Returns#Saints Report Card#Packers Game Balls
Bleacher Report

Saints' Marshon Lattimore Reportedly Will Undergo Surgery on Thumb Injury

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore suffered a thumb injury that will require surgery during Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers, per Pro Football Talk. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Lattimore is considered week-to-week. This development comes after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier Sunday evening that Lattimore and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
bostonnews.net

Week 3: Patriots - Saints Injury Report

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-1) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report. Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions. Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions. GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:. Out = Player will not play. Doubtful = Unlikely to play.
NFL
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
NFL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
NBC Sports

With Colts down 27-24, Jacob Eason comes in for injured Carson Wentz

The Rams have taken a 27-24 lead with just over two minutes left ini the fourth quarter. But now the Colts don’t have their starting quarterback. Carson Wentz limped off the field after he was hit by defensive tackle Aaron Donald on third-and-5 from the Los Angeles 17. Donald twisted Wentz around and it looked like the quarterback rolled his ankle on replay. Wentz had his ankle re-taped while backup Jacob Eason warmed up on the sideline.
NFL
The US Sun

What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?

AARON Rodgers is arguable one of the most popular NFL quarterbacks in the league. When he's not making football headlines he's in the news thanks to his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley. What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?. Born December 2, 1983, Rodgers, 37, is known as an American football...
NFL
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
72
Followers
105
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy