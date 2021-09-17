Hybrid Vehicles Market To Boom In Near Future Forecast to reach USD 231.63 Billion by 2026

The Global Hybrid Vehicle (HV) is forecast to reach USD 231.63 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Hybrid vehicles have various advantages that are contributing to the continuous growth of the. One of the mentionable benefits is, these vehicles can conserve energies by multiple ways like capturing electrical energy generated by the regenerative braking system, shutting down ICE when the vehicle in idle mode, among others. Another major benefit associated with these vehicles is the financial advantage. The underlying reason being, HVs are supported by different incentives and credits that makes it affordable. Furthermore, the buyer of these vehicles enjoy exemption from congestion charges and reduced annual tax bills. The minimal dependency on fossil fuels also helps in reducing the increasing pressure and price on non-renewable resources like gasoline, thus contributing to the bigger picture of environmental protection and preservation.