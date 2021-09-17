CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market Companies, Share, Forecast, Overview and Analysis by 2028

bostonnews.net
 8 days ago

The Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market is forecasted to reach USD 8.19 Billion by 2027. Increasing the use of hybrid and battery electric cars worldwide would boost the scale of the regenerative braking industry in the automobile field. Nowadays, all passenger and freight cars are equipped with energy-efficient modules leading to higher fuel economy and even lower automotive carbon emissions. This aspect drives the regenerative braking device market's global growth over the forecast period. The growing demand for electric cars, even in public transport, is likely to give market players several opportunities over the forecast period. The ever-increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is also anticipated to boost the need for the regenerative braking technology due to strict automotive regulations. The loss of the braking force needed at high speed on the track or highways for regenerative braking system vehicles is expected to inhibit market growth over the forecast period.

www.bostonnews.net

bostonnews.net

Intelligent Electricity Meter Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | GE Digital Energy, Itron, Sensus, Siemens, Kamstrup

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Intelligent Electricity Meter Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Landis+Gyr, Itron, GE Digital Energy, Siemens, Kamstrup, Sensus, Elster Group, Silver Spring Networks, Aclara, Nuri Telecom, Sagemcom, Trilliant, Iskraemeco, Echelon & Tantalus Systems etc.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Veterinary Software Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

Increasing companion ownership of animals, increasing spending on animal welfare, increasing product creativity and software integration are driving the demand for the market. The Global Veterinary Software Market is projected to reach USD 771.6 million in 2027. A major driving force behind the development of this market is an increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases. The increased prevalence of animal health diagnosis and monitoring services caused demand, which is anticipated to boost market growth during the forecast period.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Silicone Film Market To Reach USD 1,484.7 Million By 2028 Says Reports And Data

The global silicone film market is forecast to reach USD 1,484.7 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Silicone films are used in a varied spectrum of industries like electronics, medical, industrial, packaging, and automotive. These films are used for their unique properties of tensile strength, flexibility, transparency, and electrical insulation. They are produced from different polymers in accordance with the requirements and are made in different types of films like silicone films, silicone-coated films, and silicone release films, among others.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Biometric-as-a-Service Market predicted to expand $3.6 billion by 2025

According to a new market research report "Biometric-as-a-Service Market by Offering, Solution (Fingerprint Recognition, Iris Recognition, Voice Recognition, Palm & Vein Recognition), Trait (Physiological, Behavioral), Modality, Organization Size, Vertical, Region-Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 3.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% and post COVID-19 market size is expected to grow from 1.4 billion to 3.6 billion at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

North America Hand Sanitiser Market to be Driven by the Rising Awareness about Hygiene and Sanitation in the continent in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'North America Hand Sanitiser Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the north America hand sanitiser market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, formulation, distribution channel, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Rubber Process Oil Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2021-2028

The global rubber process oil market is forecast to reach USD 2,927.6 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These oils are special internal lubricants that are used in the formulation of rubber, improve its physical attributes, work as cost-effective extenders, encourage the fuse of fillers and different added substances, and others.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Target Drones Market Research Report Including Top Key Players, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2028

The Global Target Drones Market is forecasted to be worth USD 7.26 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Target Drones by the defense agencies & intelligence bureau, newer use cases of drone in commercial sectors, and advacment in camera & battery technology, to name a few.
ELECTRONICS
bostonnews.net

Health Condition Management App Market is Booming Worldwide | Abbott Laboratories, Casenet, Pfizer

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Health Condition Management App Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Health Condition Management App Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Health Condition Management App Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
CELL PHONES
bostonnews.net

Pet Camera Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand, Forecast, Research, Applications, Types and Outlook 2028

The global pet camera market size is expected to reach USD 525.8 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.4%, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Major factors accounting for the global pet camera market revenue growth are increasing adoption of pets and companion animals, growing need among the working population to monitor pets remotely, increasing expenditure on pet care and monitoring devices, and rising disposable incomes of individuals. Rising concerns about safety and comfort of pets, increasing installation of home security cameras, and technological advances in pet camera designs, features, and functionalities are among the other key factors driving growth of the global market revenue.
PET SERVICES
bostonnews.net

Form Automation Software Market is Going to Boom | Microsoft, Formstack, Cognito

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Form Automation Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Form Automation Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Form Automation Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Functional Food Ingredients Market Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Functional Food Ingredients Market was valued at USD 68.45 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 113.01 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%. Functional foods offer enhanced benefits beyond their fundamental nutritional value. They encompass an extensive range of products. Some products are generated around a ingredient, for example, foods containing probiotics, prebiotics, or plant stanols and sterols. Other foodstuffs or drinks can be fortified with a nutrient that would not usually be present to any great extent (for instance, folic acid fortified bread or breakfast cereals).
PUBLIC HEALTH
bostonnews.net

Internal Communication Software Market is Going to Boom | SocialChorus, Microsoft, Ohana

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Internal Communication Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Internal Communication Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Internal Communication Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Smart Home Medical Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Apple, Companion Medical, Google

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Smart Home Medical Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Smart Home Medical Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Smart Home Medical Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Paper Pigments Market Is Expected To Grow USD 20.43 Billion By 2026 Says Reports And Data

The current analysis of Reports and Data, the paper pigments are fine and inorganic particles used as fillers and coatings in papermaking. The global paper pigments market was valued at USD 13.29 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 20.43 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5 percent. The paper pigments are used to color and fill the paper. These pigments are also used in high-quality label papers; premium white coated board, thin printing papers, high-speed inkjet papers, and specialties like tipping papers.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Property Restoration Software Market is Going to Boom | Next Gear Solutions, Encircle, Jonas Premier

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Property Restoration Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Property Restoration Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Property Restoration Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE

