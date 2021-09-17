Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market Companies, Share, Forecast, Overview and Analysis by 2028

A growing demand for sterile filter from the pharmaceutical sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. The global sterile filtration market is expected to reach USD 8,488.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Sterile filtration finds usage in the removal of contaminants and particulates from fluids comprising media with or without buffers, serum, reagents, biologic or proteinaceous samples, or other types of fluids. Filtration through a pore size of 0.2 µm is essential to get a sterile filtrate by filtering particles and germs from fluids (liquids and gases) to prevent them from contaminating the end-products. As per the GMP guidelines and the guidelines by the (FDA), producers are required to perform a filter integrity test at the pre and post-production cycle. The test confirms that the filter is completely functional and that no undesirable components got through it.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO