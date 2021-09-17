CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market expected to reach USD 41.29 Billion by 2026

bostonnews.net
 8 days ago

The global commercial vehicle telematics is expected to reach USD 41.29 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Vehicle telematics systems, composed of telecommunication and informatics, provide crucial information for drivers, such as information about live traffic status and weather forecast. Essentially, it is vehicle monitoring systems that empower the drivers to stay updated with real-time performance and safety of the vehicle. Information collected by the telematics system is beneficial in critical circumstances, for instance, to communicate instantaneously with the police or respective authorities for prompt actions in case of an accident. Telematics systems assist automotive companies, insurers, and drivers with the highest safety feature.

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
bostonnews.net

Vehicle Electrification Market Size - Industry Statistics, Share, Analysis and Global Forecast to reach USD 129.50 Billion by 2026 Research Report

The global vehicle electrification is forecast to reach USD 129.50 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The is projected to witness a considerable growth during the forecast period. The edifice for the growth of the is enhanced vehicle efficiency and performance due to its electrification. The positive impact on the functioning of vehicles has resulted in the growing acceptance of the technology among the users. As a result of the positive impact of electrification on the performance of vehicles, an increasing number of players are introducing new models of electric vehicles like Toyota is planning to launch Toyota BEV range by 2025. Such initiatives by players are propelling the growth of the. Furthermore, the governments of different nations are providing continuous support for vehicle electrification. As an instance, under federal tax incentives, Internal Revenue Code [IRC] §30D plug-in electric vehicles are entitled to a credit of USD 2,500 to USD 7,500 per vehicle, as per the vehicle's battery capacity. Such support by government of different nations have a positive impact on the overall growth of the.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Cheese Ingredients Market to Reach USD 123.24 Billion by 2028 | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cheese Ingredients Market was valued at USD 97.08 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 123.24 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0%. Cheese is a concentrated form of milk. Cheese is available as natural and processed cheese. Some of the natural cheese are mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, cottage cheese, etc. Natural cheese holds a significant share in the cheese ingredients market due to the rising number of health-conscious consumers.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Battery Packaging Market To Reach USD 53.04 Billion By 2026 Says Reppr

The global battery packaging market is forecast to reach USD 53.04 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The packaging industry has spread its feet in practically all areas, regardless of whether it is food, pharmaceutical, customer products, and so forth. Cells, or more commonly known as batteries, are an integral part of our daily lives. The expanding entrance of batteries in practically all the prominent industries has led to a rising demand for safe battery packaging solutions. Battery packaging makers are now focusing on customizable packaging solutions for batteries, depending on size requirements.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair and Replacement Market was valued at USD 1.70 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.62 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.4%.

Coherent Market Insights published a business research report on “Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair and Replacement Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2021–2027”. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair and Replacement with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The information is gathered based on modern floats and requests identified with the administrations and items.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Commercial Vehicles#Reports And Data#Tcu#Etop#Analysis#Cagr#Trimble Inc#Verizon Telematics Inc#Ptc Inc#Octo Telematics Ltd#Tomtom Telematics Bv#Omnitracs Llc#Inseego Corporation#Masternaut Ltd#Zonar Systems Inc
bostonnews.net

Industrial Control Systems Security Market Size Expected to Reach USD 19.3 Billion by 2026: Reports and Data

The major contributing factor for the growth of the market for Industrial Control Systems Security can be increasing adaption of forth industrial revolution, which includes, , cloud computing, the Internet of things, cyber-physical systems and cognitive computing. IT includes computers, storage, networking devices and other physical devices, infrastructure and processes relating applications, to create, process, store, secure and exchange all forms of electronic data, which is integrated with OT, which mainly deals with manufacturing and industrial environments, includes industrial control systems (ICS) such as supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Women Health and Beauty Supplement Market to reach USD 89 Billion by 2026

A new research study from JCMR with title Global Women Health and Beauty Supplement Market Research Report 2021 provides an in-depth assessment of the Women Health and Beauty Supplement including key market trends, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies & strategies. The research study provides forecasts for Women Health and Beauty Supplement investments till 2029.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

5G Millimeter Wave Repeater Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2027

The growing popularity of connected cars has been resulting in rapid adoption of 5G millimeter wave repeater globally in automobile industry. For instance, in 2021, leading provider of 5G millimeter wave technology, Movandi announced a successful demonstration of Movandi BeamXR powered mmWave repeater inside a car, for seamless 5G ultra-wideband coverage and cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) communications.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Dental Lasers Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2028 | Reports And Data

The global dental lasers market size is expected to reach USD 345.1 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The major market revenue growth driving factors are growing cases of dental disorders, rising geriatric population, surging awareness about oral hygiene, and growing preferences for minimally invasive dental surgeries. Rising adoption of laser dentistry, increasing applications of dental lasers in cosmetic dentistry, emergence of technologically advanced dental diagnostics, and increasing healthcare spending are other key factors accountable for the growth of the global dental lasers market in the near future.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
bostonnews.net

Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The rising venereal diseases in animals and growing awareness among humans about artificial insemination is driving the demand for the market. The Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination market is anticipated to reach USD 5.94 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Artificial Insemination Market (AI) is expected to see a rise in demand due to increased animal protein consumption and increased demand for high cattle productivity & milk yields. Market players are introducing artificial insemination to meet the ever-increasing demand to breed high-quality livestock and increase efficiency. Demand has increased over the years, owing to the growing prevalence of various animal diseases, such as zoonotic diseases, and the increasing adoption of animals that follow them.
AGRICULTURE
bostonnews.net

Intelligent Electricity Meter Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | GE Digital Energy, Itron, Sensus, Siemens, Kamstrup

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Intelligent Electricity Meter Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Landis+Gyr, Itron, GE Digital Energy, Siemens, Kamstrup, Sensus, Elster Group, Silver Spring Networks, Aclara, Nuri Telecom, Sagemcom, Trilliant, Iskraemeco, Echelon & Tantalus Systems etc.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Travelers Vaccines Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027 | Reports And Data

Reports and Data has recently added a new comprehensive research report on the global Travelers Vaccines market with key details about market share, market size, market revenue growth, CAGR, and other vital statistical data for the forecast period of 2021-2027. The report is furnished with valuable insights gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and further validated from industry experts and professionals. The report segments the global Travelers Vaccines based on type, application, end-use, and regions. The report leverages robust bottom-up and top-down approaches to provide crucial insights about the market including historical and forecast data. The report provides a comprehensive overview of key initiatives and strategies adopted by the key market players to increase their revenue growth and gain a robust footing in the market.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Biometric-as-a-Service Market predicted to expand $3.6 billion by 2025

According to a new market research report "Biometric-as-a-Service Market by Offering, Solution (Fingerprint Recognition, Iris Recognition, Voice Recognition, Palm & Vein Recognition), Trait (Physiological, Behavioral), Modality, Organization Size, Vertical, Region-Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 3.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% and post COVID-19 market size is expected to grow from 1.4 billion to 3.6 billion at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Consumer Genomics Market To Reach USD 6.58 Billion By 2027 With CAGR of 20.1% | Reports and Data

Growth in genetic applications and reduction in the cost of sequencing is driving the market for consumer genomics. The global Consumer Genomics market is forecast to reach USD 6.58 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand for in-depth knowledge of consumer's ancestry and a reduction in the price of genetic procedures are boosting the growth of the market.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Rubber Process Oil Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2021-2028

The global rubber process oil market is forecast to reach USD 2,927.6 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These oils are special internal lubricants that are used in the formulation of rubber, improve its physical attributes, work as cost-effective extenders, encourage the fuse of fillers and different added substances, and others.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Sterile Filtration Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2027

A growing demand for sterile filter from the pharmaceutical sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. The global sterile filtration market is expected to reach USD 8,488.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Sterile filtration finds usage in the removal of contaminants and particulates from fluids comprising media with or without buffers, serum, reagents, biologic or proteinaceous samples, or other types of fluids. Filtration through a pore size of 0.2 µm is essential to get a sterile filtrate by filtering particles and germs from fluids (liquids and gases) to prevent them from contaminating the end-products. As per the GMP guidelines and the guidelines by the (FDA), producers are required to perform a filter integrity test at the pre and post-production cycle. The test confirms that the filter is completely functional and that no undesirable components got through it.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Service Market Acquisitions, Partnerships, And Global Regional Expansion Research Forecasts 2027

The Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Service market research goes into great detail about historical, recent, and present market trends. Furthermore, the segmentation covers market share/ranking analysis of key companies, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-by-country analysis for each region covered, and the full supply chain dynamics. This comprehensive report provides a concise analysis of regional forecasts, market size, and revenue estimates for the industry. The research also highlights the major difficulties and growth trends faced by leading manufacturers in the market's dynamic competitive spectrum.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

The Secure Messaging In Healthcare Market To Strike Growth Based On Advanced Technology (Reaching ~US$ 979 Million) From 2019 to 2029

The Secure Messaging In Healthcare Market is bound to reach ~US$ 979 Million at a CAGR of 20% between 2019 to 2029. The modern-day situation says that the healthcare sector is witnessing an optimization and reposition of the business models to obtain enhanced patient outcomes. With real-time analytics known to improve patient care and the fact that consumers are shifting towards the preventive model of care, the healthcare vertical is likely to witness greater strides in the forecast period.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Market Trend, Growing at 4.2%.CAGR to Hit USD 371.8 Million by 2027 | Reports And Data

The global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) market was valued at USD 267.1 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 371.8 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 4.2%. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation is a treatment provided for COVID-19, cardiac and respiratory diseases. Increasing the prevalence of target diseases (such as COVID-19, cardiovascular diseases and respiratory diseases), technological advancements, and increasing extracorporeal membrane oxygenation centers across the globe are some of the factors driving the market growth. It is estimated that in the U.S., approximately 1,055,000 individuals will have coronary diseases, including 720,000 new and 335,000 recurrent coronary events. The number of artificial respiration via the help of the device in a developed nation such as the U.S. from the past decade is constantly on rise. With rising technological innovations improved survival rate with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation is another major factor that supports the spread of the adoption of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in case of medical emergencies such as COVID-19 cases. In South Korea it has been observed that the inpatient with Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation therapy for respiratory failure had improved survival rate from 30.8% to 35.9%.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Pet Camera Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand, Forecast, Research, Applications, Types and Outlook 2028

The global pet camera market size is expected to reach USD 525.8 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.4%, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Major factors accounting for the global pet camera market revenue growth are increasing adoption of pets and companion animals, growing need among the working population to monitor pets remotely, increasing expenditure on pet care and monitoring devices, and rising disposable incomes of individuals. Rising concerns about safety and comfort of pets, increasing installation of home security cameras, and technological advances in pet camera designs, features, and functionalities are among the other key factors driving growth of the global market revenue.
PET SERVICES
bostonnews.net

Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the non-woven textile for composites market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the non-woven textile for composites market is expected to reach $4.0 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.7%. In this market, non-crimp textile is the largest segment by product type, whereas wind energy is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth of end use industries.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy