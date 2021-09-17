The Functional Brain Imaging Systems Market To Move Beyond Rigidity Backed By Innovation (US$ 7 Billion) Between 2029
The Functional Brain Imaging Systems Market is expected to be worth US$ 7 Billion at a CAGR of 7% between 2029. Healthcare is going the "digital" way. In other words, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled medical devices and telemedicine are the concrete instances of the proliferation of the digital wave in the healthcare industry. This factor would be the one traversing the healthcare vertical in the forecast period.www.bostonnews.net
