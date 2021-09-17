Automotive Cybersecurity Market Companies, Share, Forecast, Overview and Analysis by 2028
The global Automotive Cybersecurity Market is projected to reach USD 8.61 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The market is driven by high-level package integration into vehicle ECUs and therefore the want for cybersecurity in connected cars has been magnified. Additionally, demanding knowledge privacy laws resulting in increasing demand for automotive cybersecurity is anticipated to spice up the expansion of the market additionally.www.bostonnews.net
Comments / 0