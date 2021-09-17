CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connected Car Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis during Reach USD 197.12 Billion by 2026

 8 days ago

The global connected car is expected to reach USD 197.12 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing proliferation of the internet and ubiquity of smart devices offer several advantages, which is rapidly gaining traction amongst the automotive manufacturers to manufacture cars with connectivity facilities offering a host of features to cater to the increasing demand of consumers. Connected cars provide a host of services comprising safety features, infotainment services, and traffic information services, among others. In August 2019, Cognizant, a key IT company, announced the design and implementation of a digital solution to assist automotive company MG Motor to provide a smooth experience to customers of the Hector SUV, the connected internet car by the company.

Intelligent Electricity Meter Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | GE Digital Energy, Itron, Sensus, Siemens, Kamstrup

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Intelligent Electricity Meter Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Landis+Gyr, Itron, GE Digital Energy, Siemens, Kamstrup, Sensus, Elster Group, Silver Spring Networks, Aclara, Nuri Telecom, Sagemcom, Trilliant, Iskraemeco, Echelon & Tantalus Systems etc.
Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) Phantoms Market Research Report Including Top Key Players, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2028

The global radiation therapy quality assurance (QA) phantoms market is expected to reach a market size of USD 36.4 Million by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Quality check and assurance before delivering radiation treatment to a cancer patient is critical in order to maintain the radiation dose as prescribed by the doctor. Some major drivers fueling growth of the global market include enhancement of patient and machine quality assurance in radiation oncology, rising demand for tissue equivalent phantoms, and increasing number of cancer patients globally.
Paper Pigments Market Is Expected To Grow USD 20.43 Billion By 2026 Says Reports And Data

The current analysis of Reports and Data, the paper pigments are fine and inorganic particles used as fillers and coatings in papermaking. The global paper pigments market was valued at USD 13.29 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 20.43 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5 percent. The paper pigments are used to color and fill the paper. These pigments are also used in high-quality label papers; premium white coated board, thin printing papers, high-speed inkjet papers, and specialties like tipping papers.
Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Service Market Acquisitions, Partnerships, And Global Regional Expansion Research Forecasts 2027

The Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Service market research goes into great detail about historical, recent, and present market trends. Furthermore, the segmentation covers market share/ranking analysis of key companies, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-by-country analysis for each region covered, and the full supply chain dynamics. This comprehensive report provides a concise analysis of regional forecasts, market size, and revenue estimates for the industry. The research also highlights the major difficulties and growth trends faced by leading manufacturers in the market's dynamic competitive spectrum.
Biopharma Buffer Market 2021-2027: Global Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, And Forecasts | Key Players: Avantor, Alfa Aesar, Merck, Lonza, Bio-Rad, GE Healthcare, Promega Corporation, Hamilton Company, XZL BIO-TECHNOLOGY

The Biopharma Buffer market research goes into great detail about historical, recent, and present market trends. Furthermore, the segmentation covers market share/ranking analysis of key companies, market dynamics, competition landscape, country-by-country analysis for each region covered, and the full supply chain dynamics. This comprehensive report provides a concise analysis of regional forecasts, market size, and revenue estimates for the industry. The research also highlights the major difficulties and growth trends faced by leading manufacturers in the market's dynamic competitive spectrum.
Antibody Drug Conjugate Market is valued approximately at USD 4.3 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.0% over the forecast period 2021-2027

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market is valued approximately at USD 4.3 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.0% over the forecast period 2021-2027. The report gives a thorough market assessment by emphasizing information on various aspects, including drivers, constraints, opportunities and threats. This information can help stakeholders to decide before they invest. This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the Antibody Drug Conjugate market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report also provides an overview of the leading companies covering both historical and current marketing successes, market contributions and developments.
Action Camera Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2028

The global action camera market size is expected to reach USD 4372.7 Million In 2028 and register a steady CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors such as rapid advancements in the consumer electronics sector, rising demand for smart devices and gadgets of compact size, easy portability and versatility, rising disposable income, and increasing popularity of action cameras across the globe are driving global market revenue growth.
Concrete Surface Retarders Market Size, Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Trends & Factor Analysis, 2021-2028

The global concrete surface retarders market is forecast to reach USD 105.8 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Retarders for concrete surfaces are used to delay the initial setting time of the concrete up to an hour. They are generally used in the hot weather conditions to counter the rapid hardening due to high temperature, thus allowing them time for mixing, transporting, and placing. Retarders also act as water reducers. The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization will also drive the demand for concrete surface retarders during the forecast period. The increasing upcoming commercial, industrial, and residential projects will contribute to the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.
Silicone Film Market To Reach USD 1,484.7 Million By 2028 Says Reports And Data

The global silicone film market is forecast to reach USD 1,484.7 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Silicone films are used in a varied spectrum of industries like electronics, medical, industrial, packaging, and automotive. These films are used for their unique properties of tensile strength, flexibility, transparency, and electrical insulation. They are produced from different polymers in accordance with the requirements and are made in different types of films like silicone films, silicone-coated films, and silicone release films, among others.
Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The rising venereal diseases in animals and growing awareness among humans about artificial insemination is driving the demand for the market. The Global Veterinary Artificial Insemination market is anticipated to reach USD 5.94 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Artificial Insemination Market (AI) is expected to see a rise in demand due to increased animal protein consumption and increased demand for high cattle productivity & milk yields. Market players are introducing artificial insemination to meet the ever-increasing demand to breed high-quality livestock and increase efficiency. Demand has increased over the years, owing to the growing prevalence of various animal diseases, such as zoonotic diseases, and the increasing adoption of animals that follow them.
Veterinary Software Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

Increasing companion ownership of animals, increasing spending on animal welfare, increasing product creativity and software integration are driving the demand for the market. The Global Veterinary Software Market is projected to reach USD 771.6 million in 2027. A major driving force behind the development of this market is an increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases. The increased prevalence of animal health diagnosis and monitoring services caused demand, which is anticipated to boost market growth during the forecast period.
Travelers Vaccines Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027 | Reports And Data

Reports and Data has recently added a new comprehensive research report on the global Travelers Vaccines market with key details about market share, market size, market revenue growth, CAGR, and other vital statistical data for the forecast period of 2021-2027. The report is furnished with valuable insights gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and further validated from industry experts and professionals. The report segments the global Travelers Vaccines based on type, application, end-use, and regions. The report leverages robust bottom-up and top-down approaches to provide crucial insights about the market including historical and forecast data. The report provides a comprehensive overview of key initiatives and strategies adopted by the key market players to increase their revenue growth and gain a robust footing in the market.
Programmable Materials Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Key Players, Applications, Types, Product and Industry Analysis 2028

A conscious effort is made by the subject matter experts to analyse how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while the others fail to do so makes the research interesting. A quick review of the realistic competitors makes the overall study a lot more interesting. Opportunities that are helping product owners' size up their business further add value to the overall study.
Non-Woven Textile for Composites Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the non-woven textile for composites market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the non-woven textile for composites market is expected to reach $4.0 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.7%. In this market, non-crimp textile is the largest segment by product type, whereas wind energy is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growth of end use industries.
