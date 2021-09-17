Why the future of Enterprise Cyber Security Market is bright | Nsfocus, Cyberhat, CyberMap

The Secure Messaging In Healthcare Market is bound to reach ~US$ 979 Million at a CAGR of 20% between 2019 to 2029. The modern-day situation says that the healthcare sector is witnessing an optimization and reposition of the business models to obtain enhanced patient outcomes. With real-time analytics known to improve patient care and the fact that consumers are shifting towards the preventive model of care, the healthcare vertical is likely to witness greater strides in the forecast period.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO