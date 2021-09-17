10 Best N64 Games That Utilized The Expansion Pak

Video games today can be up to hundreds of gigabytes in size and feel like movies that we can control. But, back in the 80s and 90s, they were a lot more primitive compared to today’s standards. Developers didn’t let that stop them though, and many masterpieces were created that were megabytes in size, some even kilobytes. But, what if you need just a bit of extra power to achieve the game that you envision? Enter the N64’s Expansion Pak, offering 4MB more ram than what the stock console provides. The Expansion Pak offered the possibility of higher frame rates and resolution, and in some instances was a requirement just to play the game.