CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

10 Best N64 Games That Utilized The Expansion Pak

By David Coulson
TVOvermind
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo games today can be up to hundreds of gigabytes in size and feel like movies that we can control. But, back in the 80s and 90s, they were a lot more primitive compared to today’s standards. Developers didn’t let that stop them though, and many masterpieces were created that were megabytes in size, some even kilobytes. But, what if you need just a bit of extra power to achieve the game that you envision? Enter the N64’s Expansion Pak, offering 4MB more ram than what the stock console provides. The Expansion Pak offered the possibility of higher frame rates and resolution, and in some instances was a requirement just to play the game.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

Ranking the Best WarioWare Games

There are few series that have gone through as many drastic changes like this one, both for better and for worse. This is my personal ranking of the eight best WarioWare games from worst to best, and as always, feel free to let me know what you think of my list on Twitter!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Nintendo Switch Online Report Has Bad News About Rumored N64 Games

According to various rumors and reports, Nintendo Switch Online is adding Nintendo 64 games in the near future. After adding NES and SNES games, adding N64 games is the next logical step and no one is surprised Nintendo is doing this, or at least reportedly doing this. That said, while many could see this coming from a mile out, it nonetheless has Nintendo fans excited, but a new report may put a damper on this excitement.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Single Player Games#Game Feel#Game Console#Console Games#The Expansion Pak#Hydro Thunder Multiplayer#Super Smash Bros#San Francisco Rush#The Advanced Circuit#Ntsc#Pal#Time
Space.com

Best PSVR space games

The sad truth about space is that the majority of the human race is unlikely to be able to go there, but thanks to the best PSVR space games, we can get a little closer to viewing the Earth from afar – or dogfighting in its atmosphere, or much further afield.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Nintendo Switch Online Rumors Suggest Price Hike After Inclusion Of N64 Games

The Nintendo Switch offers a premium online subscription service. Much like the competitor’s Sony and Microsoft, Nintendo can provide players with special deals. There’s also the benefit of being able to play online multiplayer video games. However, there’s another reason that these premium services are of interest to players. That’s, of course, the free video games you receive monthly. With that said, there is one problem Nintendo Switch players face when it comes to this particular premium subscription attribute.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

N64 Games Coming to Nintendo Switch Online, Insider Says; Expected to be a Part of a Higher Priced Premium Tier

Nintendo 64 games are said to be coming to Nintendo Switch Online. At least, that’s what reputable insider Nate Drake has claimed in the latest episode of “Nate of Hate”. In the video, the insider says that after his previous video about Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles reportedly coming to Switch Online, various outlets corroborated this rumor, including Eurogamer. Not only did Eurogamer back up the information from Nate, but the outlet also suggested that more Nintendo platforms will be added to Nintendo’s subscription service. As now revealed by Nate, this is indeed the case, and N64 titles will be added to the service in the near future.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
SONY
imore.com

N64 games "will" come to Nintendo Switch according to insider and we finally got Bluetooth headphone connectivity

Well, another week has come and gone meaning that it's time for the Nintendo recap. Welcome, everyone. There's been a few exciting developments this week, including insiders claiming that an N64 emulator on Switch is coming and an update released that finally lets us connect wireless headphones directly to our Switch consoles. Plus, the GameCube hit an important milestone this week, while Bayonetta fans learned they might have something to fear. And although the Switch dropped in price in the UK, we aren't getting the same treatment in the US, unfortunately. Let's dive in.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

The Best Games On The Original XBox

The XBox console launched in 2001, two years after Microsoft announced it. The firm’s first step into the console space enjoyed a record-breaking start in North America, selling 1.5 million units in less than two months. Many of those sales were thanks to a strong set of early games, notably Halo: Combat Evolved, which is still regarded as one of the greatest launch titles of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

7 Best N64 accessories Rated in 2021

Because of the Nintendo Switch's versatility, there are a plethora of attachments available, ranging from handy controls and power packs to headphones designed for transportation and storage choices so you can fill your system with all of your favorite games. Below is a list of our preferred gaming accessories for the Nintendo N64 console.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Superman for N64 is a video game, I guess

We were going to get here inevitably. The moment I started writing about kusoge, the clock was ticking to when I’d finally hit Superman on the N64. Well, here we are, and I once again have to preface by saying that I don’t think Superman 64 is the worst game of all time. I still hold that Carmageddon 64 is worse. I’d probably even argue that Transformers: Beast Wars Transmetals, while being slightly less painful to play, has less right to call itself a video game. It can be more accurately categorized as a misfortune.
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

Ranking Every Fortnite Chapter 1 Level 100 Skin From Worst To Best

Fortnite Chapter 1 saw 10 seasons, with nine Battle Passes. Many iconic skins were included in the Battle Pass, with most of the top ones being the level 100 skins, which players unlocked after spending a lot of time playing the game. But, which ones were best? Here is every Fortnite Chapter 1 level 100 skin ranked from worst to best.
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

Video Games Releasing This Week: September 20th – 26th

This week is going to be a great one. Follow Kena as she manipulates the rot to bring life through death, Diablo 2 is getting resurrected and allowing fans of the franchise to revisit its genre-defining dungeons and classes, or even head into the fire department and help save civilians with Embr. In terms of release, this week is full of games that the gaming world has been waiting for. Check out these video games releasing this week!
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

The Best Trailers From The PlayStation Showcase

The highly awaited PlayStation September 2021 Showcase has come and went and with it, we finally got some more in-depth looks at the most highly anticipated games of the PlayStation family. We’ll be focusing on new news on old announcements. For every new announcement check out The Best Announcements From The PlayStation Showcase. So let’s check out all the amazing trailers from the showcase! Whether it be a gameplay reveal, story trailer, or even a launch trailer. Here are all the best.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

New N64 Games Rumored to Be Announced at Nintendo Direct

It's been a busy year for Nintendo, which has continued to see success with its Switch console as the company expands its library of exciting indie titles and new games releasing this year. The company recently announced the upcoming Switch OLED model, an upgraded version of the original Switch. The fall Nintendo Direct livestream is expected to focus on more titles coming to the console before the year's end.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

The best mobile board games

Board games on iOS and Android have been getting better and better as the years go by – from made-for-digital games like AntiHero, to digital ports of popular tabletop games like Pandemic and Ticket to Ride. We’re now enjoying some of the best mobile board games. But owning a large...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to play with friends in Diablo 2: Resurrected

Diablo 2: Resurrected may not have offline multiplayer options, but you can still play with your friends using its online play features. As long as you and your friend both have the game and are friends with one another on Battle.net, you can easily set up a play session with one another.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Adds N64 and Genesis Games in October

Rumors have been swirling for the past week that Nintendo Switch Online would be getting a new infusion of retro fun including the addition of Nintendo 64 games, to be accompanied by a wireless N64 replica controller, and today during the latest Nintendo Direct presentation, it was officially confirmed -- with a bonus!
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy