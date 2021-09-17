CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA Panel Endorses Pfizer's Vaccine Booster Shots Only For 65+ Or Those At Risk For Severe COVID

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn influential federal advisory panel on Friday unanimously endorsed Pfizer's booster shots against COVID-19 only to Americans 65 and over or at high risk for severe disease. WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

