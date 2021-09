Turkey could become the “quarantine launderette” of choice for travellers seeking to reach the UK from red list countries.It was among eight nations, including Egypt, Sri Lanka and Kenya, removed from the UK’s highest risk category on Wednesday. Hotel quarantine is no longer obligatory for arrivals, and travellers fully vaccinated in one of 55 countries approved by the UK need not self-isolate at home from 4 October (they can already avoid quarantine if vaccinated in the UK, EU or US).But despite the reduction of red list nations, the UK still requires hotel quarantine – at a cost of £2,285 for...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO