St. Jude Patients Fighting Cancer Bond with Inspiration4 Crew Live from Space: 'It's Just Amazing'

By Joelle Goldstein, Nick Maslow
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspiration4 is living up to their name hundreds of miles away in space. On Thursday, the all-civilian crew — including commander Jared Isaacman, 38, medical officer Hayley Arceneaux, 29, pilot Dr. Sian Proctor, 51, and mission specialist Christopher Sembroski, 41 — video-called St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to share their experience aboard SpaceX's Resilience capsule with several children fighting cancer in Memphis, Tennessee.

