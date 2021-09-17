St. Jude Patients Fighting Cancer Bond with Inspiration4 Crew Live from Space: 'It's Just Amazing'
Inspiration4 is living up to their name hundreds of miles away in space. On Thursday, the all-civilian crew — including commander Jared Isaacman, 38, medical officer Hayley Arceneaux, 29, pilot Dr. Sian Proctor, 51, and mission specialist Christopher Sembroski, 41 — video-called St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to share their experience aboard SpaceX's Resilience capsule with several children fighting cancer in Memphis, Tennessee.people.com
