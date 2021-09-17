Hunger Action Walking Trail encourages action

GREENFIELD — Starting this weekend, residents and visitors to downtown Greenfield can “walk, learn and take action” about hunger in the local community. The Franklin County Hunger Task Force is hosting the Hunger Action Walking Trail now through Sept. 30. The “trail” stretches along Main Street, with informational posters hung in the windows of partnering businesses. Each poster will feature a different issue related to hunger, including the root causes and easy ways to take action. The posters feature QR codes that can be scanned by smart phones to link users to relevant resources.