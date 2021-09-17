CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake County, UT

'He was coming to kill me': Officers found to be justified in killing knife-wielding man

By Pat Reavy
Deseret News
Deseret News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"He was coming after me. There was no doubt in my mind, he was coming after me. He was locked on me the whole time," said Salt Lake police officer Darren Austill. Austill and fellow officer Nathan Harward were legally justified when they shot and killed 39-year-old Rezek Yaqub Yahya as Yahya charged at Austill while holding a knife, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office concluded Friday.

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deseret News

3 officers justified in killing Kearns man who fired at them, review says

Three officers were legally justified when they shot and killed a Kearns man who fired in their direction after shooting at his wife and threatening to kill his grandson. That was the conclusion announced Friday by Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, which was reached roughly eight months after the death of Dennis Glen Denham, 60, on Feb. 6. Two West Valley police officers and a Unified police officer adhered to a plan they'd made to return fire if Denham shot in their direction, Gill said, after they arrived to find him shooting toward his wife and in a different direction about 45 minutes earlier.
KEARNS, UT
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
20K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy