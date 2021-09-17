'He was coming to kill me': Officers found to be justified in killing knife-wielding man
"He was coming after me. There was no doubt in my mind, he was coming after me. He was locked on me the whole time," said Salt Lake police officer Darren Austill. Austill and fellow officer Nathan Harward were legally justified when they shot and killed 39-year-old Rezek Yaqub Yahya as Yahya charged at Austill while holding a knife, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office concluded Friday.www.deseret.com
