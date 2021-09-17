'He was coming to kill me': Officers found to be justified in killing knife-wielding man

Three officers were legally justified when they shot and killed a Kearns man who fired in their direction after shooting at his wife and threatening to kill his grandson. That was the conclusion announced Friday by Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, which was reached roughly eight months after the death of Dennis Glen Denham, 60, on Feb. 6. Two West Valley police officers and a Unified police officer adhered to a plan they'd made to return fire if Denham shot in their direction, Gill said, after they arrived to find him shooting toward his wife and in a different direction about 45 minutes earlier.

