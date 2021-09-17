POLICE BEAT 9-19-21: Intoxication leads to three separate arrests

Officers made three arrests in one day for individuals who were allegedly drunk in public. On Sept. 15, Tahlequah Police Lt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to West Ross Street and South Muskogee Avenue on a report of an intoxicated woman who was walking. Dispatch advised the woman had only one shoe on. Qualls arrived in the area and found Anita James on the south side of Ross Street. James' appeared drunk and stated she had a four-, five-, or six-pack of beer. James was arrested for public intoxication and transported to jail.