CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Otter Tail County, MN

Otter Tail County works to improve broadband access

By Rebecca Mitchell
Echo Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile hoping for internet access, the wait for those last few miles can last for years. As part of eight regional broadband discussions across the state, area leaders shared their successful and ongoing broadband projects. Otter Tail County community development director Amy Baldwin highlighted the county’s geographic and cost challenges as well as their recent work with the Blandin Foundation. The county joined the Blandin Community Broadband Program in 2020 after being rated the fourth worst in the state for broadband speed in 2016.

www.echopress.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Three killed in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

An Amtrak train carrying more than 100 people derailed in Montana on Saturday, killing three people and injuring others, officials said. The number of injured was not immediately known, said the Liberty County Sheriff's Office in Chester, Montana, but Chester Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Dave Ghekiere said he believed at least 15 people were hospitalized.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Closely fought German election ushers in post-Merkel era

BERLIN (AP) — German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy. Polls point to a very close race Sunday between Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, with state governor Armin Laschet...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Otter Tail County, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Otter Tail County, MN
Government
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Schools without mask mandates are more likely to have COVID-19 outbreaks, CDC finds

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new studies Friday that show enforcing masks in schools helps reduce the spread of COVID-19. One study looked at data from schools in Arizona's Maricopa and Pima Counties after they resumed in-person learning in late July for the 2021-22 academic year. The two counties account for roughly 75% of the state's population.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blandin Foundation#The Viking Library System#American Rescue Plan#Chromebooks#Deed
CBS News

Hurricane Sam strengthens into "major" Category 3 storm

Hurricane Sam has developed into a "major" Category 3 storm with the possibility to grow stronger in the coming days, the National Hurricane Center said in a public advisory Saturday. The "small but dangerous" hurricane is one of the earliest 18th named storms to form, beaten only by last season, which was the most active hurricane season on record.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy