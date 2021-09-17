Kim Kardashian’s Home Entangled in New Lawsuit Over Underground Vault
Kim Kardashian says she’s is NOT building an underground vault … despite the claims of a neighbor who has gone to court to block her. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Kim’s neighbor, Sarah Key, has filed a restraining order against the Hidden Hills Community Association to block Kim from building an underground vault, subterranean parking, an attached subterranean wellness center and a detached guardhouse.www.foxbangor.com
Comments / 0