The Lions boys soccer squad, as with the girls team, is hoping for a more normal season.Boys soccer has kicked off in Oregon, and at St. Helens High School, coach Clark Lawrence is expecting some tough competition this season. Right now, the boys team has played one full game, losing at home to Hood River Valley, 4-1. After a COVID-shortened season last time around, Lawrence is looking ahead. "Last season, our numbers were quite low, with everything going on," he said. "We were a really young team last year, we had only one upperclassman. We played down...

SAINT HELENS, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO