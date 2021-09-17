CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Chris Evans “Lightyear” Trailer Release Date Possibly Revealed

By Andrew
themainstreetmouse.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like fans may be getting a sneak peek at Chris Evans‘s forthcoming Buzz Lightyear solo movie sooner than most expected. A new report suggests that the first trailer for the anticipated Toy Story spinoff might actually be hitting theaters in November, attached to prints of Disney’s animated film, Encanto. That’s according to Daniel Gonzalez, an animator at Pixar, who tweeted (and then deleted) the reveal earlier this week. Another user grabbed a screenshot before it was gone, though, and it’s making the rounds on Twitter and in the entertainment press, since a Pixar employee saying it is as close as we are likely to get to confirmation.

www.themainstreetmouse.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Fans Think They Spotted Chris Evans In Hawkeye Trailer

While all good things must come to an end, fans are having a hard time letting go of Chris Evans within the realm of the MCU. Evans has been a staple as Captain America, and while the torch has been passed to a worthy hero, it feels weird to think about the Avengers without Chris Evans.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Ms. Marvel Release Date Reportedly Revealed

We already know that Ms. Marvel will premiere sometime next year but when exactly can we expect to see the young superhero in action? A new leak may have confirmed that the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe series is set for a release date on Disney+ in early 2022. There...
MOVIES
FanSided

Night Teeth trailer, release date, synopsis, and more

Are you a fan of all things that go bump in the night? Netflix has a new blood-sucking film for you to sink your teeth into this October as part of the Netflix and Chills lineup for 2021. In Night Teeth, a pair of deadly vampires get a chauffeur to bring them around Los Angeles as they get embroiled in a rift between vampire tribes and the protectors of humans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Tim Allen
Person
Pete Docter
Yardbarker

Escape The Undertaker Trailer & Release Date

Viewers will make decisions for New Day throughout the movie. You’ll guide former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, current WWE Champion Big E, and future WWE Champion Xavier Woods through The Undertaker’s house as they attempt to gain the Power of the Urn. Undertaker has some pretty creepy stuff in his house. We get a look at some traps that look like they’re straight from Saw, some coffins, and a morgue in Undertaker’s house. All classic, creepy things.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Pratt to Voice Mario in Super Mario Movie, Full Cast and Release Date Revealed

During today's Nintendo Direct, Shigeru Miyamoto revealed a release window for Illumination's Super Mario movie! The film will release December 21st and will feature an all-star line-up of voice actors: Mario will by played by Chris Pratt, Peach will be played by Anya Taylor-Joy, Luigi will be played by Charlie Day, Bowser will be played by Jack Black, Donkey Kong will be played by Seth Rogen, Toad will be played by Keegan-Micahael Key, Cranky Kong will be played by Fred Armisen, Kamek will be played by Kevin Michael Richardson, and Spike will be played by Sebastian Maniscalco.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass Wave 2 Trailer, Release Date Revealed

Nintendo revealed a new trailer for the next Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity expansion on Thursday to show off what's coming next in the spin-off Legend of Zelda game. The next expansion is known as "Wave 2: Guardian of Remembrance," and while it was originally scheduled to release at some point in November 2021 based on what was listed on Nintendo's site, it's now releasing a bit earlier. The second half of the expansion got an October 29th release date and will be available on the Nintendo Switch then for those who purchase the game's expansion pass.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Pixar#Toy Story#Disney Character#Comicbook Com#Star Command
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Inverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and movies on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
Complex

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (September 2021)

Though Netflix and Hulu certainly give it a run for its money, Amazon Prime is no joke when it comes to the TV shows and movies you love. Amazon knows that few of us stick to just one genre, and that's why their selection of movies and TV shows is so great. The streaming platform is stacked with must-see comedy, drama, and horror films, so there's something for everyone. No matter your preferred genre—rom-com, thriller, sci-fi, action, Oscar-winning films—Amazon Prime has something for you.
TV SHOWS
GamesRadar+

A new Netflix horror movie has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

A new horror movie has arrived on Netflix – and it's definitely one to get watched, as it has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The Old Ways hit the streamer in August following its October 2020 debut at Sitges Film Festival, and has netted an impressive 95% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing (H/T ComicBook.com).
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington Has The #2 Movie On Netflix Today

Between 1995 and 2010, Denzel Washington and Tony Scott collaborated on five movies, and the plot almost always revolved around a mode of transport. Whether it was by accident or design, the duo clearly enjoyed each other’s company when it came to an action thriller hinging on a vehicle of some description.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy