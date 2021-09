BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bringing fresh produce to the downtown community, the Braymiller Market is celebrating their long-awaited soft open at the Ellicott Street location. Braymiller says their goal is to stock their shelves with as many local fruits and vegetables as possible. The market also has breakfast sandwiches and coffee, subs and salads, and a whole deli counter with fresh meat and seafood.