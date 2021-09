PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Got your COVID-19 vaccination in Virginia? You now have another free way to verify your vaccination status. The Virginia Department of Health is now offering QR (quick response) codes that allow anyone vaccinated in Virginia to have a digital copy of their vaccination status, in addition to a vaccination card. You’ll be able to save the code on your phone or print it out.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO