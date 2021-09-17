Russell would help New London do better

New London is a city rich in history. We all have a story. Some plant roots, others are moving through. I have roots, over 100 years of roots. My grandparents immigrated from St. Martin, married at St. Joseph, started a family, built boats, houses, fished the waters. The blood, sweat and tears of my family are in this land. I love New London. I have watched New London go through many changes good and bad. We definitely need to do better.