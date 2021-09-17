CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New London, CT

Russell would help New London do better

The Day
 8 days ago

New London is a city rich in history. We all have a story. Some plant roots, others are moving through. I have roots, over 100 years of roots. My grandparents immigrated from St. Martin, married at St. Joseph, started a family, built boats, houses, fished the waters. The blood, sweat and tears of my family are in this land. I love New London. I have watched New London go through many changes good and bad. We definitely need to do better.

www.theday.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Three killed in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

An Amtrak train carrying more than 100 people derailed in Montana on Saturday, killing three people and injuring others, officials said. The number of injured was not immediately known, said the Liberty County Sheriff's Office in Chester, Montana, but Chester Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Dave Ghekiere said he believed at least 15 people were hospitalized.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Closely fought German election ushers in post-Merkel era

BERLIN (AP) — German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy. Polls point to a very close race Sunday between Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, with state governor Armin Laschet...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New London, CT
New London, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Schools without mask mandates are more likely to have COVID-19 outbreaks, CDC finds

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new studies Friday that show enforcing masks in schools helps reduce the spread of COVID-19. One study looked at data from schools in Arizona's Maricopa and Pima Counties after they resumed in-person learning in late July for the 2021-22 academic year. The two counties account for roughly 75% of the state's population.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Martin#Homeward Bound Treasures#Cty Council
CBS News

Hurricane Sam strengthens into "major" Category 3 storm

Hurricane Sam has developed into a "major" Category 3 storm with the possibility to grow stronger in the coming days, the National Hurricane Center said in a public advisory Saturday. The "small but dangerous" hurricane is one of the earliest 18th named storms to form, beaten only by last season, which was the most active hurricane season on record.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy