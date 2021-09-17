CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

Debris at airport prompts Allegiant flight to Knoxville to divert to Asheville

WBIR
WBIR
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The plane left Fort Lauderdale on Friday morning bound for Knoxville.

www.wbir.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBIR

Veteran KPD officer loses battle with cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 24-year Knoxville Police Department officer lost his battle Thursday night with cancer. Jeff Damewood died at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville after a one-year fight with the disease, according to an announcement Friday from KPD. “Our entire department is devastated by the loss of Officer Damewood,”...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy