Tropical Storm Odette forms off U.S. mid-Atlantic coast -NHC

 8 days ago

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Odette has formed off the U.S. mid-Atlantic coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Friday.

Odette is located about 325 miles (525 km) south-southwest of Nantucket, Massachusetts , packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

"Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Odette is expected to become a strong post-tropical low by Saturday night."

