Although many of us can’t wait for the Long Island Expansion Project to end, it is surely understandable why Garden City drew a line in the sand and is standing firm in its decision to fight the MTA/LIRR re: roadwork permits — even despite growing pressure. It has been evident from the start that the MTA/3TC have not been good partners throughout this project and trust continues to wane as it continues.

NEW HYDE PARK, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO