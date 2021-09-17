CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Correction Could Be “The Big One”

ValueWalk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his Weekend Reading Notes to investors, while commenting on a “big” correction, Louis Navellier wrote:. SALT New York: Wellington’s CEO On The Benefits Of Active Management. At this year's SALT New York conference, Jean Hynes, the CEO of Wellington Management, took to the stage to discuss the role of...

www.valuewalk.com

MarketWatch

Stocks open slightly lower as Dow, S&P 500 cling to weekly gains

Stocks opened slightly lower Friday as investors looked to wrap up a volatile week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 36 points, or 0.1%, at 34,731, while the S&P 500 edged down 0.2% to 4,440. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.5% to 14,977. Stocks had enjoyed a sharp two-day rebound that put major indexes back in the green for the week on Thursday. Friday's losses left the Dow up 0.5% for the week, while the S&P 500 was clinging to a 0.2% gain and the Nasdaq was down 0.5%.
MarketWatch

Utilities sector ETF falls toward record losing streak as Treasury yields jump

The SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF fell 0.2% in afternoon trading, putting them on track for a record losing streak and a two-month low, as a recent spike in longer-term Treasury yields made the higher-yielding sector tracker less attractive. The SPDR utilities ETF (XLU) is headed for the lowest close since July 22 and a 12th-straight decline, which would surpass the previous record for consecutive declines of 11, which ended Oct. 7, 2016. The XLU's recent selloff comes the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has run up 12.5 basis points in two days toward a 12-week high, after the Federal Reserve said the it "may soon be warranted" to start tapering bond purchases. Utilities stocks are viewed by many investors as a bond proxy, given their relative stability and relatively high yield -- the XLU's dividend yield of 3.03% compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.36%. As bond yields rise, and bond prices fall, utilities stocks tend to fall. During the XLU's previous record losing streak, the 10-year Treasury yield had reached a 4-month high, on its way toward a more than 2-year high about two months later.
ValueWalk

Deflationary Winds Howling

Without looking back, S&P 500 rallied in what feels as a short squeeze in ongoing risk-off environment. Daily rise in yields was not only unable to propel the dollar, but resulted in a much higher upswing in tech than value stocks – and that‘s a little fishy, especially when the long upper knot in VTV is considered.
ValueWalk

Is It Time to Consider Going Long The Russell 2000?

For weekend reading, while commenting on going long the Russell 2000, Louis Navellier offers the following commentary:.
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 shake off Evergrande-inspired shocks, Fed tapering talk to end week solidly higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended higher Friday and the broader market notched weekly gains, capping a wild stretch for equity markets that was initially marked by a bout of uncertainty over the potential collapse of China property developer Evergrande. The outlook for the developer, with some $300 billion in debt, remains uncertain. Still, the Dow closed up 0.1% at around 34,798, the S&P 500 index finished up 0.2% higher at 4,455, logging weekly gains of 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the day lower, of...
ValueWalk

A Different Way To Think About The Evergrande Collapse

On the evening of June 9, 1772, Alexander Fordyce was drunk out of his mind when he came stumbling home to his wife.
ValueWalk

96% of Investors Are More Confident in Cryptocurrency Future

96% of Investors Are More Confident in Cryptocurrency Future According to Voyager Digital's Quarterly Survey.
TheStreet

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Sell Some Salesforce Stock

Stocks surged Thursday, with the Dow turning positive for the week, amid a dovish statement on bond-market tapering from the Federal Reserve. Jim Cramer and TheStreet Senior Portfolio Analyst Jeff Marks talked about selling some profitable stock investments with the three indices back in the green and why the Evergrande Capital crisis can best be described as a total "house of cards."
