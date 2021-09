Meme stocks have been all the rage among retail investors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meme stocks are created when a company's shares catch fire with individual investors on social media platforms such as Reddit and quickly skyrocket in price. But, as many traditional investors and analysts point out, these viral stocks can be very risky since they rely on high interest from small investors to sustain the stock prices' liftoff "to the moon."

