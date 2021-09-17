CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Elon Musk Pulls His Mediterranean-Style Mansion Near San Francisco Off the Market

By Rachel Davie s
Architectural Digest
Architectural Digest
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You might expect Elon Musk to own numerous mansions, but in reality, he tweeted that he wants to “own no house” last May, and is largely sticking to that sentiment. He’s currently living in a $50,000, 375 square foot prefab home on the SpaceX launch site in Texas, which he rents, but he still owns one last last luxurious spot—a 47 acre property in Hillsborough, California. Musk put the estate up for sale in June, stating on Twitter that he “needs [it] to go to a large family,” and opting to list it without an agent, instead instructing potential buyers to get in contact with him directly. Just three months after that initial announcement, however, he’s apparently decided he’s not ready to let go of the spot yet—according to the New York Post, he’s pulled it from the market.

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Dirt

The Hiltons Keep it in the Family with $55 Million Spec-Built Bel Air Mansion

Click here to read the full article. Due to the personal success of silver-spooned hotel heir turned real estate tycoon Rick Hilton, chairman and co-founder of the Platinum Triangle’s powerhouse brokerage Hilton & Hyland, the Hilton name is as synonymous, if not more, in the finer zip codes across Los Angeles with high-end real estate than it is for the international hotel chain that bears the family name. While Hilton has negotiated for untold numbers of deep-pocketed buyers and sellers — he represented both buyer and seller in the landmark $85 million sale of the Spelling estate in Holmby Hills to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Super-Rich Condo Owners Are Super-Mad About Creaky High-Rise

Early this summer, a contractor arrived at 432 Park Ave. on Billionaires’ Row in Manhattan to address pervasive water leaks at the mega high-rise. He began drilling through the concrete floor, allegedly without any guidance on whether the building’s developers had placed electrical wiring below. The contractor quickly discovered the answer. He cut into a cable, triggering an explosion that launched him several feet through the air, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of tenants this week. It was allegedly the second explosion in just three years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Real Estate
SFStation.com

Plant Market at San Francisco Ferry Building

Come and spend a summer day in SF at the iconic Ferry Building. Shop for plants and plants-inspired arts from our participating Gardeneur growers/artisans. We are bringing plants, arts, food, and entertainment together! Find us in front of the building along Embarcadero. Sunday, September 26th 2021 - 10 am- 4pm.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Penthouse above MoMa sells to secret buyer with $35.5M ask

A penthouse on the 74th floor of 53 West 53 is in contract. The two-bedroom, 2½-bathroom home was asking $35.46 million. The deal was first reported by Marketproof. At 4,928 square feet, the full-floor residence floating above the Museum of Modern Art features views of the skyline, Central Park and the Hudson and East rivers. Details include direct elevator access, 11-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and an eat-in kitchen.
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

Entrepreneur betting on real estate changing 'forever'

The real estate market is "going to change forever," according to one New-York based apartment rental agency. During an interview on FOX Business’ "Varney & Co." Wednesday, Daniel Mishin, founder and CEO of June Homes, said his company is growing to meet that demand. "People are splitting time between cities....
SMALL BUSINESS
protocol.com

Elon Musk and Grimes are 'semi-separated'

After three years, Elon Musk and Grimes are going their separate ways but will continue to coparent their one-year old son, the billionaire CEO told Page Six in a rare public interview. "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
SFGate

Amazon buys $75M worth of land bordering Bay Area lake

Amazon is making another large land grab in the Bay Area, this time in Pleasanton in an area filled with lakes and quarries, for a future "distribution center." The Bay Area News Group reported Wednesday that the shopping behemoth purchased an undisclosed amount of land in East Pleasanton, bordering Shadow Cliffs Lake, Cope Lake and multiple, smaller quarries.
PLEASANTON, CA
Architectural Digest

A British Couple Is Selling Their Luxe Tuscan Home for the Price of a $35 Raffle Ticket

Though plenty of couples place a heavy priority on philanthropy, few take it to English husband-and-wife Jon and AnnMarie Nurse’s level. Within the last two years, the pair parted ways with not one but two of their Italian villas (a $517,000 vacation home in Tuscany and a $250,000 town house in Calabria) by way of a raffle. The people with the winning tickets received the deeds to the houses, the cost of the transfer taxes and legal fees, transportation, and even short-term accommodations, while both parties signed all of the paperwork. What’s more: The couple donated 100% of the profits from raffle sales to the Children’s Society, a youth-benefiting charity based in the United Kingdom. And to the surprise of many, the couple isn’t stopping at raffling off two multi-bedroom homes: They’re in the process of giving away their third home—for a raffle ticket that costs just $35.
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This Oceanfront Manse in San Francisco Has Jaw-Dropping Views of the Golden Gate Bridge

Take a seat in one of two cozy, glass-filled solariums, settle back and just gaze at what might be the best views of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge in the whole of San Francisco. Perched on a cliff-top in the aptly-named Sea Cliff enclave on the city’s northwestern edge, this stately four-story mansion also offers unparalleled vistas from its rooftop deck, and from its tower-like concrete gazebo perched high on a rocky outcrop. Plus, it’s even got private steps leading down to the dog-walkers’ paradise that’s Baker Beach. “The views are just phenomenal. From pretty much every room in the rear of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Mansions#Mediterranean#Hiking Trails#Spacex#Twitter#The New York Post#Gold Rush#French
Architectural Digest

Kanye West Drops $57.3 Million On Tadao Ando-Designed Malibu Home

Looks like Kanye West is headed to the beach—according to Dirt, the designer and musician just spent $57.3 million on a minimalist seaside mansion in Malibu. The concrete home was designed by Tadao Ando and built by Marmol Radziner (the firm also served as executive architect on the project), and previously owned by Richard Sachs. Ando is the renowned architect behind the He Art Museum in China and the Bourse de Commerce in Paris, among other buildings. Sachs, a financier and ex of Ashley Olsen, purchased the property in 2003 for the much lower price of $1.9 million, and radically transformed the place during his near 20 years of residency.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRON4

The Gap family selling summer home for $100 million

ATHERTON, Calif. (KRON) – Six years after opening up The Gap clothing chain, Donald and Doris Fisher purchased a summer home in Atherton, California. They purchased the property in 1975 for $211,000, according to The Wall Street Journal. It’s now on the market for $100,000,000. If the sale goes through,...
ATHERTON, CA
Benzinga

Elon Musk Fails To Get Buyer For $37.5M Bay Area Mansion

Elon Musk has taken his “last remaining house” off the market after he was unable to secure a buyer for the luxurious Bay Area mansion. What Happened: In May 2020, Musk tweeted he was rethinking his "attachment to the material world" and will be "selling almost all physical possessions." By June, Musk sold most of his $100 million real estate holdings and relocated to a $50,000 prefab home in Starbase, Texas, near the SpaceX headquarters.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Architectural Digest

Architectural Digest

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT

Architectural Digest is the international design authority, taking you inside the world's most beautiful homes.

 https://www.architecturaldigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy