NFL

Chiefs celebrating top 26 Patrick Mahomes moments on QBs 26th birthday

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e0xoK_0bzhB09000

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes turned 26 years old on Friday.

The phenom has accomplished more in his young career than some of the saltiest veterans to ever play in the league. He became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 10,000 passing yards, doing so after he’d already become league MVP, a Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP. The kid has done some legendary things and all before he’s even entered the prime of his career.

In order to celebrate Mahomes’ 26th birthday, as well as the greatness that is Mahomes, the Chiefs’ social media team shared the top 26 moments of his NFL career so far. It includes in-game performances like his most recent comeback win against the Cleveland Browns. It also includes things that Mahomes has done off the field, like establishing the 15 and the Mahomies foundation.

Check it out:

It’s hard not to choose the Super Bowl LIV win against the San Francisco 49ers as Mahomes’ top moment with the team. Really, that entire playoff run should be in its own category of special moments. If I had to choose one moment that might be listed too high here, it’d be the no-look pass against the Ravens. It’s entirely understandable based on the insurmountable wave of hype that throw caused, but it feels like there could be other moments that take precedence.

Be sure to share your thoughts on this countdown of Mahomes’ top 26 moments with us on Facebook and Twitter. Did they leave any memorable moments out of the list? Do you agree with the top Mahomes moment?

