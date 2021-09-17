A Star-Studded Adam Sandler Movie Hits Netflix This Weekend
Adam Sandler has been making hit comedies for decades, frequently collaborating with his real-life friends on projects. One of his most successful movies was 2010's Grown Ups, which even spawned a sequel. After their high school basketball coach dies, five childhood friends and former teammates (Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, Rob Schneider, and David Spade) reunite after grown apart over the years. The now-adults bring their families together for a raucous Fourth of July weekend at the lake. Netflix is adding Grown Ups to its catalog this weekend, so If you want to enjoy a little nostalgia, add it to your queue.popculture.com
