CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A Star-Studded Adam Sandler Movie Hits Netflix This Weekend

By Alyssa Fikse
Popculture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam Sandler has been making hit comedies for decades, frequently collaborating with his real-life friends on projects. One of his most successful movies was 2010's Grown Ups, which even spawned a sequel. After their high school basketball coach dies, five childhood friends and former teammates (Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, Rob Schneider, and David Spade) reunite after grown apart over the years. The now-adults bring their families together for a raucous Fourth of July weekend at the lake. Netflix is adding Grown Ups to its catalog this weekend, so If you want to enjoy a little nostalgia, add it to your queue.

popculture.com

Comments / 50

blah 20
7d ago

I love his movies even when they have the same people in it. I kinda wonder if his movies are what it's like with his friends on a normal basis

Reply
12
Dale Hodge Elvis
7d ago

I love all the people that are bashing him. it just makes me laugh and wonder. what have you done?

Reply(2)
13
chipy
7d ago

movies are supposed to be funny and is they're is a message fine. always great music. his on all the things that matter.

Reply
4
Related
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Thriller Is Dominating Netflix

The Ben Affleck renaissance has been ongoing for a decade now, and it’s marked an incredible turnaround for an actor that was fighting to remain relevant after a string of critical and commercial duds, while he was much more likely to be found on the front pages of the tabloids than the trades.
MOVIES
IBTimes

New Movies To Watch This Weekend On Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV And In Theaters

There are plenty of new movies available to stream online and watch in theaters over the weekend. Check out the list below that features fresh titles from different genres. Clint Eastwood's directorial drama movie, "Cry Macho" is available in theaters and exclusively streaming on HBO Max. The movie revolves around Miko who tries to get his young son back from his alcoholic mother. The drama stars Eastwood, Fernanda Urrejola, Dwight Yoakam and Eduardo Minett.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Rob Schneider
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Jack Nicholson
Person
David Spade
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Kevin James
wegotthiscovered.com

Who Is Adam Sandler’s Wife?

We all know Adam Sandler from the classic ’90s movies like and The Waterboy. For a while, he was the go-to guy for over-the-top abrasive comedy that spawned a whole generation of knee-jerk slapstick films in the early 2000s. After 20 years in the industry, Sandler has managed to retain his crown in this new era of entertainment with his wildly popular Hotel Transylvania series and even transition into more serious roles in films like Uncut Gems. Throughout all of his success, Sandler has always had a good support system to push him to reach greater heights, but no one has been a bigger supporter than his wife.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Great Sylvester Stallone Movie Just Arrived On Netflix

Despite boasting a long and illustrious career that’s seen him star in a number one box office hit in every decade since the 1970s, Sylvester Stallone will be the first person to tell you that he’s been written off more than once. Like one of his most famous creations says, “It ain’t over till it’s over”, something that’s applied to Sly on numerous occasions.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Seth Rogen Wishes He Was Cast In Netflix’s Star-Studded New Comedy

You don’t have to play the full Six Degrees of Separation to connect the majority of Hollywood’s biggest names, and that’s arguably even more true in the comedy genre, or at least the last decade of it. Almost anybody to have appeared in a movie designed to generate laughs will have encountered either Adam McKay or Judd Apatow at one stage, a list that obviously includes Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jack And Jill#Rotten Tomatoes#The Independent#Nba#Lakers#Grown Ups 2
purewow.com

Another Ryan Reynolds Movie Has Hit the Top Ten on Netflix

Just a couple weeks ago, Ryan Reynolds's superhero flick The Green Lantern entered the list of most-watched movies on Netflix and stayed there for a whole week. Now, it appears that fans of Reynolds must be feeling even more nostalgic because another one of his past movies has climbed its way into the list as well.
MOVIES
Popculture

Classic Halle Berry Movie Leaving Netflix

A new slate of television shows and movies is headed to Netflix for September. Of course, that means that there are just as many programs that will be leaving the streaming service that month. One of the films that will be departing Netflix is the Halle Berry feature Why Do Fools Fall in Love. But, luckily, you still have some time to check it out before it leaves Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Blade Star Mahershala Ali Replaces Denzel Washington In Upcoming Netflix Movie

Mahershala Ali can add another role to his roster as it was just announced by Deadline that he would be replacing Denzel Washington in the upcoming Netflix thriller Leave The World Behind. Ali’s resume currently includes the future projects of Marvel’s Blade film, as well as Apple Studio’s Swan Song.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix's New 'Nightmare Vacation' Movie Hits the Top 10 Movie Chart

Netlfix's latest batch of new releases on Friday included Prey, a German horror film written and directed by Thomas Sieben. The 87-minute movie has already found a wide audience outside Germany thanks to its release on the streaming platform. It now sits at number five on the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart, behind Kate, Worth, An Unfinished Live, and Afterlife of the Party.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez Hits Netflix's Top 10 as Forgotten Movie Resurfaces

Before Jennifer Lopez became known for hits like "If You Had My Love" and "I'm Real," the New York native was an in-demand actress. Lopez got her start in entertainment with a gig as a "Fly Girl" on the live sketch comedy series In Living Color but wanted more. She eventually landed the coveted role as Selena Quintanilla-Perez in Selena, but even creating Oscar buzz wasn't enough. Lopez wanted to be a singer but continued acting even as her music career picked up steam. Now, one of her nearly forgotten film roles is available for streaming on Netflix.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
MOVIES
sportswar.com

Just looking at a movie with Adam Sandler wondering why a Bob Dylan

Just looking at a movie with Adam Sandler wondering why a Bob Dylan -- IB4TECH 09/19/2021 11:18AM. Caught 'Anger Management' yesterday . . . Heather Graham hot . . . -- MikeVT85 09/19/2021 5:23PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Adam Sandler Shares Touching Tribute to Norm Macdonald After His Passing

The world lost a comedic legend on Tuesday, as news broke that comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Norm Macdonald had died at the age of 61. Macdonald passed away after a long and private battle with cancer, and the entire entertainment industry immediately began mourning the tremendous loss. Social media became instantly flooded with good memories from the comedian, clips from his epic skits and appearances on late night TV, and touching tributes from those who were privileged enough to know him.
CELEBRITIES
94.5 PST

Adam Sandler Filming Movie in Philadelphia, PA TODAY

Adam Sandler is filming part of his new movie in Center City, Philadelphia TODAY, according to CBS 3. The movie is called "Hustle." It will be on Netflix. It's another sports movie for Sandler. IMDB says he plays a washed up basketball scout who discovers a phenomenal street ball player while overseas and sees this as his chance to get back into the NBA. Lol.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy