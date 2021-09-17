CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Rupert Murdoch’s Fiscal 2021 Pay Dips to $31.1 Million, Lachlan’s Slips to $27.7 Million

By Brian Welk
TheWrap
TheWrap
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch’s pay dropped to $31.1 million in 2021 for the fiscal year that ended on June 30, while CEO Lachlan Murdoch also saw his pay slip to $27.7 million. The drop in compensation, according to SEC filings Friday, is due to base salary pay cuts spurred...

www.thewrap.com

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Is News Corp’s Move to Cap the Murdochs’ Voting Power More Than Optics?

On Sept. 22, News Corp, led by executive chairman Rupert Murdoch and his son, co-chair Lachlan Murdoch, made a change to its corporate governance that it had been in place since the newspaper and publishing giant was formed when it was spun off from Fox in 2013. The board of directors capped the voting stake of the Murdoch family at 44 percent, as disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. News Corp also authorized a $1 billion stock buyback program and terminated a shareholder rights plan, also known as a “poison pill” or defense against hostile takeovers, which had been in...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Rupert Murdoch’s launch of talkTV is about opportunism as much as ideology

The human Marmite of British journalism, Piers Morgan, is about to be spread very thinly. He has signed a global commentary deal with Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. A nightly talkshow will be central to the plans of a new venture, talkTV, which is to be launched “early next year”. Morgan’s show will also air on Fox Nation, a streaming spinoff from Fox News, in the US and Sky News in Australia, making him a daily presence on three continents. He can also be enjoyed – or avoided – in print, where a twice-weekly column will appear in the Sun and the New York Post, and in a book deal with Murdoch’s HarperCollins publishers.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Rupert Murdoch and Piers Morgan Join Forces for New U.K. Network War

A British news channel showdown may be on after all, with Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp revealing plans to launch a network called talkTV in 2022 and signing up Piers Morgan as its first outside big-name talking head. The announcement on Thursday came days after the much-discussed GB News, which launched in June with the backing of the likes of Discovery as a right-leaning alternative to the likes of the BBC and ITV News, lost its chairman Andrew Neil, who was also a key on-air face, following debate about whether it was becoming too much of a Fox News clone and could struggle...
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

Piers Morgan is rejoining Rupert Murdoch's media empire

London (CNN Business) — After months of speculation, Piers Morgan has made his next move: teaming up with media mogul Rupert Murdoch. The controversial British TV personality said Thursday that he's inked a deal with Murdoch's News Corp and Fox News. He'll launch a new TV show in early 2022, and will join The Sun and New York Post newspapers as a columnist.
CELEBRITIES
Middletown Press

Piers Morgan Joins Fox News in Global Deal, Reuniting With Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.

Controversial British media personality Piers Morgan has signed a global deal with Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News and News Corp. Under the terms of the deal, Morgan will host a daily TV show that will air on weeknights in the U.K., U.S. and Australia, write a weekly column for Murdoch’s U.K. tabloid The Sun and the U.S. publication The New York Post and also present a series of true crime documentaries.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Barry Diller’s IAC Looking to Buy Meredith for More Than $2.5 Billion (Report)

IAC, the digital media holding company headed by Barry Diller, is the leading bidder for Meredith’s magazine and digital businesses, in a potential deal valued at more than $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday. Meredith’s lifestyle brands, focused on women-skewing audiences, include People, EW, InStyle, Shape, Food & Wine, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes and Parents. The deal would not include Meredith’s local TV business, which Meredith has agreed to to Gray Television for $2.7 billion. IAC has “pulled ahead of another group vying for Meredith,” which includes private-equity firm the Najafi Cos., the WSJ reported. Reps for IAC...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Netflix VP Of Communications Richard Siklos Leaves The Company

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix VP of communications Richard Siklos, a key public-facing figure for the streaming giant since 2017, has just announced his departure, Deadline has learned. It isn’t clear what Siklos’s next step will be, but after serving in a senior role at Netflix, on top of a seven-year stint as a communications exec at Time Warner, he has more than a few options. Before crossing the Rubicon, Siklos was a well-established journalist known for his coverage of the media business at top-shelf publications like Fortune, The New York Times and Business Week. Rachel Whetstone, who became chief communications officer at Netflix in...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Communications VP to Exit After 4 Years With Streamer

Netflix’s Richard Siklos is leaving the streamer after four years as vice president of communications, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. “Richard is a skilled communicator, who strengthened our reputation during a tremendous time of growth, and built a world-class team. He has been a valued and trusted advisor to many across Netflix and we wish him the best,” Rachel Whetstone, Netflix’s chief communications officer, said in a statement. It’s not immediately clear where Siklos is headed to next, and a representative for Netflix declined to comment on his departure. Since joining Netflix in 2017, Siklos was the chief spokesperson, representing co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Reed Hastings and handling communications primarily for the U.S. and Canada. Prior to Netflix, Siklos spent seven years at Time Warner Inc. as vp of strategic communications, working closely with senior leadership. Before moving into corporate communications, Siklos was a business reporter and writer; he served as an editor-at-large at Fortune from 2007 to 2010 and was a correspondent and columnist for the New York Times between 2005 and 2007, authoring the “Media Frenzy” column. Deadline first reported on Siklos’ departure from Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
