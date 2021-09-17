Hezbollah Is Trying to Be Lebanon’s Savior
Less than one month ago, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah announced that an Iranian oil tanker was on its way to aid fuel-starved Lebanon, daring the United States and Israel to stop it. On Thursday, 20 trucks, each carrying 50,000 liters of Iranian fuel, entered northeastern Lebanon through Syria. The trucks duly went to the Hezbollah-controlled region of Baalbek, where it was reportedly stored at gas stations run by the Al Amana fuel company—a company with ties to Hezbollah and which is under U.S. sanctions. Sources told Foreign Policy the fuel would next be transported with smaller vehicles to Al Amana pumps in Shiite neighborhoods across the country, including Hezbollah’s stronghold Dahiye, a Beirut suburb.foreignpolicy.com
