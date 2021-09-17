CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Athletes Of The Week (Sept. 6-12): Lisbon’s Dylan Colby And White Mountains’ Olivia Scalley

Caledonian Record-News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe votes are in and White Mountains field hockey’s Olivia Scalley and Lisbon soccer’s Dylan Colby are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Sept. 6-12). Colby, a senior forward, delivered a huge week for the Panthers. He notched two scores and an assist in a key 3-1 win over Littleton. He followed that by netting all six goals in a 6-2 victory over Pittsburg-Canaan.

www.caledonianrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Caledonian Record-News

Editorial: Another Good Week

Over the past week we’ve enjoyed reporting on the vast and varied achievements of local people improving our community. Northeast Kingdom Human Services named Kelsey Stavseth the organization’s new executive director. Littleton was featured on Good Morning America as one of the highlights of New Hampshire. Rinktoberfest, a charity auction...
NEWPORT, VT
Rock Hill Herald

It’s time to vote for The Herald’s next Fall Sports Athlete of the Week (Sept. 13)

It’s time to vote for The Herald’s next Fall Sports Athlete of the Week. For those who don’t know how this works: The Herald has selected a batch of finalists for this award after reviewing nominations from area coaches. Readers now vote (as often as they want) to determine who will be given the weekly honors. The poll is open this week until Thursday at 1 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
heraldsun.com

Vote for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week (9.17.21)

Meet the nominees for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week. Readers can vote until Friday, around noon, when the poll will close and a winner announced. Bailey Burgess, Wakefield Volleyball: The Wolverines’ senior middle hitter had 41 kills, 13 blocks and four aces in wins over Athens Drive and Sanderson.
RALEIGH, NC
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Vote: Intelligencer/Courier Times Boys Athlete of the Week: Sept. 6-11

It's time to select the Intelligencer/Courier Times Athlete of the Week for the area’s boys sports. The poll will run until 5 p.m. Wednesday. Visit our website for a new poll every week. Send your nominations and why you nominate them to Nur B. Adam at nadam@gannett.com. Trouble seeing the...
Caledonian Record-News

The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Sept. 6-12

The Caledonian-Record seeks your help in naming Athletes of the Week during the 2021 high school sports seasons. The CR covers seven high schools in New Hampshire’s North Country (Littleton, White Mountains, Profile, Lisbon, Woodsville, Groveton and Colebrook) and seven in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom (St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, Lake Region, North Country, Hazen and Blue Mountain).
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#Golf#White Mountains#Panthers#Aow#St Johnsbury#Sophie Bell Of Profile#Caledonianrecord Com#Colebrook
scorebooklive.com

Vote now: Who should be this week’s SBLive Montana High School Athlete of the Week (Sept. 6-12)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Montana High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 6-12 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Sept. 20 If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email regan@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivemt.
HIGH SCHOOL
Caledonian Record-News

Thursday H.S. Roundup: White Mountains Rallies Past Derryfield

MANCHESTER — Back-to-back goals late in the second half propelled White Mountains to a 2-1 come-from-behind soccer victory at Derryfield School on Thursday. Down 1-0 in the 66th minute, Trevor Armstrong knocked in a cross from Logan Ames. A minute later, Avery Woodburn slotted home a rebound off a shot from Brody LaBounty to put the Spartans ahead 2-1.
MANCHESTER, VT
Ames Tribune

Who were named Iowa high school athletes of the week for Sept. 6-12?

The Des Moines Register's third Iowa high school athletes of the week for fall 2021 have been determined. On the boys' side, Cedar Rapids Kennedy football standout Brenden Linde grabbed top honors in a very tight race. He picked up 48.72% of the roughly 17,000 votes recorded. He beat out:
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NRToday.com

Douglas County Male Prep Athlete of the Week: Dylan Ackerman, Glide

Positions: Wide receiver, defensive back, quarterback. Other Interests/Hobbies: Basketball, baseball, hunting, fishing, riding his dirt bike, hanging out with friends. College Hopes: Considering enlisting in Air Force. Favorite Athlete: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. Performance: Playing quarterback for the first time, Ackerman rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns...
Caledonian Record-News

Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 22) And Thursday Schedule

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number. Freshman Alex Giroux’s goal on a feed from senior Austin Giroux in the 33rd minute was the difference as North Country pulled out a 1-0 road win at Lyndon.
MassLive.com

Boys Soccer Scoreboard for Sept. 17: Dylan Wesley leads No. 6 Agawam over No. 10 Pittsfield & more (video)

A strong second half performance lifted the No. 6 Agawam boys soccer team over No. 10 Pittsfield, 4-0, Friday. After heading into the half with a 1-0 lead, Agawam rattled off three straight goals in the second frame to put the contest out of reach. Dylan Wesley led the way, finishing with two goals and one assist, while Lucas Ritson and Andrew Regnier each added one goal. Jayden Montagna, Ethan Talevi and Nick Uschmann had one assist apiece.
AGAWAM, MA
Caledonian Record-News

Thornton-Sherman Wins Inaugural Any Which Way 5K

WOODSVILLE — Andrew Thornton-Sherman won the inaugural Any Which Way 5K on Sunday. The 14-year-old Waterford native clocked a time of 18 minutes, 24.22 seconds, averaging 5:55 per mile. He crossed the finish line 27 seconds ahead of runner-up Liam Genereaux (18:53.83). The top women’s finisher was 36-year-old Jillian Bliss...
telegraphherald.com

Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Kyle Konrardy (Dubuque Senior)

Overlooked and undervalued. It can often feel that way for placekickers. But in high school football, a quality kicker can make a major difference in a season, and Dubuque Senior believes it has one in Kyle Konrardy. A standout on Senior’s breakthrough soccer team as a sophomore last spring, Konrardy...
DUBUQUE, IA
Caledonian Record-News

Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Girouxs Link Up, Lead North Country

LYNDON CENTER — Freshman Alex Giroux’s goal on a feed from senior Austin Giroux in the 33rd minute was the difference as North Country pulled out a 1-0 road win on Wednesday. Camrin Gustin had three saves for the Falcons. Nick Matteis was busy with 16 saves.”. “Thought Cayde Micknak...
LYNDON, VT
Caledonian Record-News

Rinktoberfest Coming To Fenton Chester Arena On Saturday

LYNDON — It’s almost time. Rinktoberfest will take place at Fenton Chester Arena on Saturday evening. The charity auction is a fundraiser for RINK Inc., the non-profit formed to re-open the 41-year-old arena. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the live auction begins at 7 p.m. Local auctioneer and hockey...

Comments / 0

Community Policy