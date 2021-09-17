Athletes Of The Week (Sept. 6-12): Lisbon’s Dylan Colby And White Mountains’ Olivia Scalley
The votes are in and White Mountains field hockey’s Olivia Scalley and Lisbon soccer’s Dylan Colby are the Caledonian-Record Athletes of the Week (Sept. 6-12). Colby, a senior forward, delivered a huge week for the Panthers. He notched two scores and an assist in a key 3-1 win over Littleton. He followed that by netting all six goals in a 6-2 victory over Pittsburg-Canaan.www.caledonianrecord.com
Comments / 0