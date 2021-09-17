Jennifer Aniston Reveals Reason for Not Attending Emmys Despite 'Friends' Nominations
Anyone hoping for a live Friends reunion during Sunday's Primetime Emmy Awards will be disappointed since Jennifer Aniston will not be there. Aniston and the rest of the main Friends cast are nominees this year as executive producers on the HBO Max special Friends: The Reunion, but she does not plan to pick up the award if it wins. Friends: The Reunion also earned three Creative Arts Emmy nominations.popculture.com
