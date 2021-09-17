Jennifer Aniston Reveals Reason for Not Attending Emmys Despite 'Friends' Nominations

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston (51) is currently in front of the camera for the new season of her series “The Morning Show” – coincidentally very close to the set on which ex-husband Brad Pitt (57) is shooting his film “Bullet Train” . As the British newspaper “The Sun” reports, the actor is said to have already visited his former love. Fans now want to have discovered another clue that Jennifer and Brad are getting closer again. In a seemingly harmless selfie the 51-year-old shared recently, a man can be seen in the background who could actually be her ex.

