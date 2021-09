Growth in the natural and organic products industry “remains robust” as the industry continues to outpace total grocery, said Carlotta Mast, SVP of content and market leader for New Hope Network during the "State of Natural and Organic" keynote address at Natural Products Expo East on Sept. 23. The natural and organic sector has seen 7% growth in 2021, which is considerably higher than that seen in 2019, added Mast at the event, taking place this week at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

