Social Media Goes After Ric Flair After Alleged Sexual Assault Incident Resurfaces in 'Dark Side of the Ring'
Ric Flair is taking heat for an incident that happened in 2002. In the latest episode of Dark Side of the Ring, Flair is talked about for his role in the infamous "Plane Ride from Hell." The episode goes into detail about how Flair allegedly exposed himself to a flight attendant. In 2004, the WWE Hall of Famer was sued by two flight attendants, Taralyn Cappellano and Heidi Doyle.popculture.com
