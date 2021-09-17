CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Media Goes After Ric Flair After Alleged Sexual Assault Incident Resurfaces in 'Dark Side of the Ring'

By Brian Jones
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRic Flair is taking heat for an incident that happened in 2002. In the latest episode of Dark Side of the Ring, Flair is talked about for his role in the infamous "Plane Ride from Hell." The episode goes into detail about how Flair allegedly exposed himself to a flight attendant. In 2004, the WWE Hall of Famer was sued by two flight attendants, Taralyn Cappellano and Heidi Doyle.

ringsidenews.com

Fans Call On AEW To Never Hire Ric Flair After Dark Side Of The Ring

Ric Flair was a major focus for Dark Side of the Ring’s episode about the Plane Ride From Hell. He trended on Twitter and Tommy Dreamer was suspended from Impact Wrestling because of the episode as well. Ric Flair denied the allegations against him. There are also calls for AEW to leave Flair alone after the episode.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Ric Flair Might Get Another Bad Look From Dark Side Of The Ring Next Week

Ric Flair received a lot of flack because of Dark Side of the Ring this week. He remained radio silent on Twitter about it, but enough happened that he knows something bad was said on that episode about the Plane Ride From Hell. He might not have a very good week with the next episode either.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 9/21 – WKH – The News: Ric Flair responds to “Dark Side of the Ring” allegation, Danielson addresses Vince McMahon relationship, Raw demos up with Reigns but can AEW still win, NXT 2.0 review, more (46 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the news including these topics: Ric Flair responds to “Dark Side of the Ring” allegation, Bryan Danielson addresses Vince McMahon relationship, Triple H speaks after heart procedure, Raw demos up with Roman Reigns but can AEW Dynamite still win the week, NXT 2.0 review, and more.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Tito Ortiz issues statement following KO loss to Anderson Silva in boxing

Former UFC champion Tito Ortiz issued a statement following his KO loss to fellow MMA legend Anderson Silva in their boxing match. Ortiz suffered a first-round KO defeat to Silva during their boxing match which took place on Saturday night for Triller Fight Club. As part of his contract to take the fight with Silva, Ortiz was required to make 195lbs or less, but he missed weight during the weigh-ins, coming in heavy at 200lbs. Unfortunately for Ortiz, that weight miss was a foreshadowing of what was to come the next day for him, as he suffered a brutal KO loss to Silva in what was Ortiz’s pro boxing debut. Following the fight, “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” took to his social media to issue a statement about his latest loss. Check out what he wrote below.
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Not Bringing In Popular Released WWE Star

There isn’t room for everyone. Various wrestlers have been moving around the industry as of late with all kinds of them going from one promotion to another. That can make for some interesting moves, as wrestlers are suddenly getting opportunities that they never have before. It turns out that one wrestler is not going to get another opportunity that he has gotten before.
WWE
Variety

‘AEW: Dynamite’ Sets January Date for TBS Move, ‘Rampage’ to Remain on TNT

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has officially set the date for “Dynamite’s” move to TBS. The pro wrestling promotion’s flagship weekly series will move from TNT to TBS on January 5, 2022. Until then, new episodes will continue to air weekly on TNT Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. However, the recently launched sister show “AEW: Rampage” will remain on TNT instead of moving to TBS as originally planned. “Rampage” debuted on TNT on Aug. 13 and airs weekly on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT. AEW has proven to be a strong ratings draw for the Turner networks, with “AEW:Dynamite” ranking as the number one...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Ric Flair Texted Big E After WWE Title Win

Big E recently won the WWE Championship Title, and that was one of the biggest highlights of his career. He recently confirmed exactly when he knew that a title win was coming his way. The WWE Superstar recently revealed to Bleacher Report how the scene for his win. He revealed...
WWE
ComicBook

Ric Flair Removed from Advertisement Campaign After Dark Side of the Ring Fallout

There's already started to be some fallout from Dark Side of. theRing's The Plane Ride from Hell episode, which explored a flight that ended up at the center of a lawsuit and alleged sexual harassment by several wrestlers, including Ric Flair. Flair denies that any sexual harassment happened, and eventually, WWE agreed to a settlement. Now one of Flair's partnerships is on pause because of the renewed light on the incident. Intermedia, the advertising agency that handles Car Shield's commercials, has explained that the commercial featuring Flair is being paused pending additional investigation.
WWE
PWMania

Ric Flair Commercials Paused Over “Dark Side Of The Ring” Episode

The fallout continues from last night’s Dark Side of the Ring episode on WWE’s infamous May 2002 “Plane Ride from Hell.”. As noted earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Tommy Dreamer have been trending worldwide since last night’s episode aired on Vice TV. Flair has significant heat from fans and others for his behavior on the flight, including how treated two flight attendants that eventually settled with WWE out of court, Taralyn Cappellano and Heidi Doyle. Doyle appeared on last night’s episode and talked about the incident. Dreamer has been suspended indefinitely by Impact Wrestling for his comments on the DSOTR episode, which included Dreamer making light of the incident and defending Flair.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Impact Wrestling suspends Tommy Dreamer after Dark Side of the Ring comments

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tommy Dreamer has been indefinitely suspended by Impact Wrestling after comments he made on Thursday night’s premiere episode of Dark Side of the Ring. The episode focused on the “Plane Ride From Hell” in 2002 and featured Dreamer making remarks on sexual assault accusations against Ric Flair.
WWE
Popculture

UFC Star Jon Jones Arrested Following Hall of Fame Honor

UFC star Jon Jones was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Friday morning, according to ESPN. He was charged with misdemeanor battery, domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle. The arrest comes just hours after one of his fights was honored at the UFC Hall of Fame.
UFC
ringsidenews.com

Ric Flair Ad Campaign Paused Due To Dark Side Of The Ring Controversy

Ric Flair’s name trended on social media thanks to Dark Side of the Ring’s season 3’s mid-season premiere. The Plane Ride From Hell is now a popular subject of conversation once again. Fans are calling for AEW to never sign the Nature Boy, and now he might have lost an endorsement.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Why Ric Flair CarShield Commercial Aired During WWE RAW After Getting Pulled

Ric Flair generated a ton of controversy when the Plane Ride From Hell was exposed for all to see. His antics of exposing himself and allegedly making a flight attendant touch him was also let out. This caused for many to call on a cancellation of The Nature Boy. CarShield took action and paused their commercial campaign with Flair, but that ad still ran during RAW this week.
WWE
fighterfans.com

WWE Draft: Potential spoiler on a massive move to SmackDown

The WWE Draft will be taking place on Friday, October 1st at WWE SmackDown and running through to Monday, October 4th on Monday Night RAW. According to a recent local advertisement, we may have already discovered one of the major WWE Draft moves that is set to take place in a couple of weeks.
WWE

