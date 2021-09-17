CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear The Previously Unreleased Demo For David Crosby’s “Laughing” From If I Could Only Remember My Name Reissue

By Chris DeVille
Stereogum
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fact that 80-year-old David Crosby is still kicking out high-quality albums like this year’s For Free — which occasioned one of our more enjoyable career-spanning We’ve Got A File On You interview — is not stopping the folk-rock legend from celebrating his oldies as well. Crosby will soon release a 50th anniversary reissue of his 1971 solo debut If I Could Only Remember My Name, and today he’s sharing another unreleased track to go along with “Riff 1.” The latest teaser track is a demo for If I Could Only Remember My Name “Laughing,” which you can hear below.

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

