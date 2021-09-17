Patriots' Jonnu Smith: Questionable for Week 2
Smith (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after logging limited practices both Thursday and Friday. The fact that Smith was able to practice Friday -- albeit in a limited fashion -- after being added to the injury report Thursday suggests that he has a decent chance to suit up for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET contest. If he ends up limited or out this weekend, though, fellow tight end Hunter Henry would be in line for an increased profile in the Patriots' Week 2 passing attack.www.cbssports.com
