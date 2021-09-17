Patriots' Jonnu Smith: Questionable for Week 2

We're already seen Odell Beckham Jr. (knee), Will Fuller V (personal), and Tyrell Williams (concussion) declared out for this week, but there aren't many notable pass-catchers who are even "questionable" for Sunday afternoon's games. In fact, the majority of game-time decisions might already be on the unhappy side of start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Michael Pittman Jr., Jonnu Smith, and Darnell Mooney are the biggest names for season-long leagues, while guys like Jamison Crowder and Gabriel Davis are probably only relevant in DFS contests. Either way, we pride ourselves in providing injury updates for even semi-relevant players so you have all the information when finalizing your Week 2 fantasy football lineups.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO