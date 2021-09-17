CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots' Jonnu Smith: Questionable for Week 2

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Smith (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after logging limited practices both Thursday and Friday. The fact that Smith was able to practice Friday -- albeit in a limited fashion -- after being added to the injury report Thursday suggests that he has a decent chance to suit up for Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET contest. If he ends up limited or out this weekend, though, fellow tight end Hunter Henry would be in line for an increased profile in the Patriots' Week 2 passing attack.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Patriots Snap Count Analysis: How Pats Used Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry

Breaking down snap counts and play percentages from the New England Patriots’ 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday:. — Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers went nearly wire to wire, playing all but one offensive snap. He only left the field when the Patriots brought on 23 personnel (two backs and three tight ends, including an extra offensive tackle) in one short-yardage situation.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#The Jets#American Football
providencejournal.com

Back in the tight end business: Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith kick off new era for Patriots

FOXBORO — On the surface, the performances by Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry seemed routine during the Patriots' regular-season opener against Miami. Both tight ends had solid but not otherworldly debuts in New England. The Patriots unveiled their new two-tight-end offense with Smith (55 snaps) and Henry (54) playing more...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Injury Report: Jonnu Smith Now Limited Ahead Of Jets Game

Should Patriots Consider Backfield Change After Rookie's Rough Debut?. The New England Patriots added another starter to their injury report Thursday. Tight end Jonnu Smith was limited in Thursday’s practice with a hip injury, according to the team. Smith previously dealt with an ankle issue during the preseason and a hamstring tweak in spring minicamp.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Injury Report: D’Andre Swift, Miles Sanders, Jonnu Smith injury updates

The unfortunate reality of the return of the NFL is when players are allowed to go full speed — injuries are bound to happen. And Week 1 of the NFL season was no exception. Now that fantasy football managers are diving into the updates and results from the weekend, several players have found themselves on the injury report with only a few days until kickoff, leaving their status for Week 2 in the air.
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Michael Pittman Jr., Jonnu Smith, Darnell Mooney, more affecting Week 2 start 'em, sit 'em calls

We're already seen Odell Beckham Jr. (knee), Will Fuller V (personal), and Tyrell Williams (concussion) declared out for this week, but there aren't many notable pass-catchers who are even "questionable" for Sunday afternoon's games. In fact, the majority of game-time decisions might already be on the unhappy side of start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Michael Pittman Jr., Jonnu Smith, and Darnell Mooney are the biggest names for season-long leagues, while guys like Jamison Crowder and Gabriel Davis are probably only relevant in DFS contests. Either way, we pride ourselves in providing injury updates for even semi-relevant players so you have all the information when finalizing your Week 2 fantasy football lineups.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Patriots.com

Inactive Analysis: Kyle Van Noy out, but Jonnu Smith in

Tight end Jonnu Smith's hip injury, which cropped up during Thursday's practice and limited him thereafter, won't keep him from dressing for the Jets game. In fact, the team appears so confident that he's okay to play that the Patriots chose to deactivate second-year tight end Devin Asiasi for the second consecutive week. Asiasi remains a healthy scratch (not listed on the injury report).
NFL
PatsFans.com

VIDEO: Elite Eatz With Kyle Van Noy, The Banks Fish House Featuring Jonnu Smith

New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy was back with a new episode of his “Elite Eatz” web series. In this week’s episode, Van Noy takes his viewers to “The Banks Fish House” on Stuart street in Downtown Boston for some seafood dining with new Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith as a special guest.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Release Notable Wide Receiver

Moments ago, the Green Bay Packers made a notable cut involving one of their young wide receivers. It turns out the front office has waived Equanimeous St. Brown, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The Packers selected St. Brown in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft....
NFL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Here is when Texans could finally trade Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have seemingly made it clear that Deshaun Watson is not part of their future plans, as the quarterback will not start in Week 1 and is expected to be a healthy scratch. A trade is viewed as inevitable, but when?. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday...
NFL
hot969boston.com

Cam Newton Announces Future Plans

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 27: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy