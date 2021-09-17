CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams' Darrell Henderson: Should maintain featured role

 8 days ago

Henderson is expected to remain the Rams' featured back Sunday against the Colts after playing 94 percent of the team's offensive snaps in the season opener, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports. Henderson was effective as the Rams' go-to running back Week 1, turning 17 touches into 87 total yards...

Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Diontae Johnson, Darrell Henderson, Jarvis Landry, more affecting Week 3 rankings

After a slow Week 1 on the injury front, Week 2 came and several key guys left games early. WRs Diontae Johnson, Jarvis Landry, and Laviska Shenault Jr all went down in Week 3, but each are in different situations. Running backs Darrell Henderson and Trey Sermon hobbled off the field in their games and are worth monitoring moving forward. Our fantasy injury updates provide the latest news we have on each guy, and who could emerge as potential waiver wire pickups if the player in question misses time.
NFL
numberfire.com

Rams' Sony Michel not guaranteed a larger role in Week 2 showdown with Colts

Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel is not guaranteed to have a larger role in Week 2's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Michel saw just three snaps in his Rams debut in Week 1, with third-year back Darrell Henderson dominating snaps and touches for Los Angeles. Asked if Michel would have a larger role in Week 2, Sean McVary was noncommittal, stating "You have confidence that you can utilize him, if need be, but Darrell, I thought, did a great job. Darrell’s going to start the game. We want to really get him into the flow of it." He added additional praise for Henderson, saying "You do want to be able to say, ‘Hey, if we’re able to sustain drives, be able to get some things off, could you expect to see Sony?’ That’s a possibility, but Darrell’s a guy that’s done a really nice job and I was really pleased with how he got stronger as the game went on.” If McVay's words are to be believed, the Rams seem committed to continuing to feature Henderson in Week 2. Our models expect Henderson to handle 18.2 touches against the Colts.
NFL
NBC Sports

Darrell Henderson dealing with rib cartilage injury

Rams running back Darrell Henderson played 40 of 59 offensive snaps Sunday, exiting with a rib injury in the fourth quarter. Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Henderson is dealing with a rib cartilage injury. The team is hopeful Henderson can play Sunday, but his status might remain uncertain...
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

LA Rams injury news: Darrell Henderson, Justin Lawler updates after Colts game

The LA Rams are already down three running backs this season, but Darrell Henderson was helped off the field in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts with an unknown injury. Henderson had 13 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown at the time, as well as three catches for 29 yards.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Sean McVay gives Darrell Henderson injury update

The LA Rams lost Darrell Henderson to injury on Sunday against the Colts, the extent of which was only known to be in the area of Henderson’s ribs, and Sean McVay provided an update — of sorts — on Monday. McVay told reporters that Henderson has a “rib cartilage” injury...
NFL
NJ.com

NFL Fantasy Football Week 2: Start ’em, sit ’em advice from our expert, ESPN, CBS Sports, more | Ben Roethlisberger, Darrell Henderson, JuJu Smith-Schuster

The NFL boasts some interesting matchups this Sunday in Week 2. But the matchups you really care about pertain to your fantasy league. Want more Giants coverage? Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with reporters. With that in mind, which players are set for a...
NFL
CBS Sports

Rams' Sony Michel: Steps in effectively for Henderson

Michel carried 10 times for 46 yards in the Rams' 27-24 win over the Colts on Sunday. A non-factor in his first game in a Rams uniform against Chicago last Sunday night, Michel was called upon to helm the backfield versus the Colts when Darrell Henderson went down with a rib injury in the second half. Michel was explosive and efficient with his opportunities, helping Los Angeles kill some clock late. He could be set for a continuation of his fourth-quarter workload in a Week 3 home showdown against the Buccaneers if Henderson is forced to sit out the contest.
NFL
SportsGrid

Darrell Henderson’s Availability Against the Bucs is Uncertain

The Los Angeles Rams could be without their lead running back when they take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. Darrell Henderson suffered a rib injury in the Rams Week 2 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, forcing him out of the game in the fourth quarter.
NFL
downtownrams.com

Fantasy Football: Sony Michel a must-own if Darrell Henderson misses time

The Los Angeles Rams came away with a win in Indianapolis 27-24 but not without a potential big blow to their explosive offense. Third-year back Darrell Henderson suffered a rib injury and left the game late and Sony Michel took over. The Rams hope to have Henderson back as early as this week. However, even still, he likely won’t see a full workload. This injury has huge fantasy football implications.
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 3: Handcuffs for Darrell Henderson, Dalvin Cook among top free agent pickups

You know it's a boring pickup period when handcuff RBs who are still handcuffs (Tony Pollard, Cordarrelle Patterson) and mid-tier QBs (Derek Carr, Justin Fields, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold) are the most exciting names, but that's what we're working with for the top Week 3 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. Sure, there are some legit WR breakouts (Rondale Moore, Sterling Shepard, Henry Ruggs III, Quintez Cephus) and potential new starting backs (Sony Michel, Alexander Mattison), but for the most part, we're dealing with free agents to target after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in ESPN and Yahoo leagues.
NFL
elisportsnetwork.com

It's a Sony Michel outlook with Rams' injured Darrell Henderson questionable to play

Starting running back Darrell Henderson is injured again, but that’s why the Rams acquired Sony Michel, who carried himself very well against the Colts. John Means recorded six strikeouts and gave up no runs in just over six innings as the Baltimore Orioles shut out the Philadelphia Phillies, 2-0. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Mystery remains surrounding Rams RB Darrell Henderson’s availability vs. Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (ribs) will be a game-time decision for Sunday’s showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Sean McVay announced Friday. Henderson’s ribs aren’t cracked, but he does have a cartilage injury that is quite painful. “We’ll be smart” with Henderson, McVay told reporters...
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Darrell Henderson misses another practice, Leonard Floyd has ‘nagging’ ankle injury

The Los Angeles Rams released their injury report to the media Thursday and it was a cause for concern for a few players. According to head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Leonard Floyd tweaked his ankle before the season started and said it’s just been an ongoing healing/management process and that’s why Floyd has been out of practice. McVay said they’re trying to get a grasp on the injury to prevent it from lingering. Also that Floyd is responding well to this point to the new treatment processes and procedures the team has implemented.
NFL
SFGate

Rams starting RB Henderson questionable to play against Bucs

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson will be a game-time decision against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Coach Sean McVay said Henderson’s availability would likely depend on pain tolerance after hurting his ribs on the first play of the fourth quarter in the Rams’ 27-24 win at Indianapolis.
NFL
chatsports.com

Source: Rams RB Darrell Henderson not expected to play with rib injury

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson, who is questionable for Sunday due to a rib injury, is not expected to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Henderson's availability would depend on pain tolerance after hurting his ribs...
NFL
The Spun

